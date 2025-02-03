Theatre Collingwood Presents THE LOVE CABARET Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrate the season of love with a one-of-a-kind performance at Theatre Collingwood's LOVE CABARET, happening on Monday, February 10th at New Life Church in Collingwood. The evening promises an exciting mix of talent from across the Canadian music and theatre scenes, featuring artists from every genre.

The evening will begin at 6:30 PM with a lively pre-show concert in the lobby, featuring local favourites Greg Gibson and Deb Fitzsimmons. This 40-minute performance will offer a chance to enjoy some complimentary “mocktails” and get into the spirit of the night.

“Greg has just finished being our musical director for our Christmas panto and both Greg and Deb have been seen performing in our Porchside Festival. Our audiences love them so much and we thought they would just be the icing on the cake for this event! Deb's “Joni Mitchell” voice is always loved by all!” said Executive Director Erica Angus.

At 7:30 PM, the main show will kick off with a super-fun performance by Anne Raciunas and Chelsea Coulter. Both were stars of Theatre Collingwood's recent production of Alice in Wonderland-The Panto. Then 9 other incredibly talented performers will take the stage to delight the audience in solos, duets and group numbers, including:

· Laura Kelly – An amazing opera singer with a career spanning prestigious stages, including Roy Thomson Hall, and performances with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Andrea Bocelli and Placido Domingo.

· Cleopatra Williams – This powerhouse vocalist has performed alongside some of the biggest names in music, including Sting, Justin Bieber, and Michael Bublé, as well she was in the hit Broadway shows Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys.

· Graham Scott Fleming – A musical theatre star who is now captivating audiences with his country music, fresh off his performance at the Boots & Hearts Festival. Graham also had the lead role in Kinky Boots both at Mirvish and on Broadway!

· David Ball – The MC for the evening, David is known for his roles at the Stratford Festival, Shaw Festival, and Talk Is Free Theatre, and is a celebrated performer in both musical theatre and plays. David just completed his role in La Cage Aux Folles at the Stratford Festival this past season.

· Jennifer Stewart – A renowned theatre artist, singer, dancer, and director, with a rich career that includes leading roles at the Stratford Festival, Mirvish Productions, and many other prestigious Canadian theatres.

Musical direction for the evening will be provided by Renee Cingolani, who will be joined by her talented bandmates Joe Adamick, Mark Rynkun, and Isaac Haig.

“We often get asked why this show is on a Monday night. It is because theatres are typically closed on Mondays, so this is when the performers have a day off to come join this special event up in Collingwood”, Angus said. “This is such a fun event for everyone and jam packed with talent!”

The LOVE CABARET is the perfect way to celebrate the month of love—or simply enjoy an evening of incredible music and performance. With a diverse range of performers, this unique cabaret offers something for everyone and promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime show.

For tickets, please call 705-445-2200 or visit www.theatrecollingwood.ca.

