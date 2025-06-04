Theatre Collingwood Launches The Showstopper 50/50 Raffle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Collingwood is launching of The Showstopper 50/50, a brand-new fundraising raffle designed to support its mission of bringing professional live entertainment to South Georgian Bay and expanding its educational programs for youth and seniors.

Participants in The Showstopper 50/50 have the chance to win big while making a meaningful contribution to the region’s vibrant arts community. The winner will take home 50% of the jackpot, while the remaining funds will directly support Theatre Collingwood’s productions, youth and senior outreach programs, and community initiatives.

“The Showstopper 50/50 is a fun and impactful way for people to get involved and support the arts,” said Erica Angus, Executive Director of Theatre Collingwood. “Every ticket purchased helps us continue to create exceptional theatre experiences and offer important opportunities for connection, creativity, and education.”

Tickets are available now, with multiple ticket packages to choose from. The draw will take place on Friday, December 19, 2025, and the winner will be announced shortly thereafter.

Whether you're a long-time patron or a newcomer to the Theatre Collingwood family, this is your chance to support the arts and maybe even walk away a winner!



