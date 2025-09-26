Theatre Collingwood Donor Drive Gains Momentum With Fall Highlights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Collingwood has announced strong progress in its ELEVATE Donor Drive, a fundraising initiative supporting year-round live performances and drama education programs. The campaign has reached 70% of its $50,000 goal, with donations ensuring the non-profit can continue offering professional productions, concerts, and workshops for all ages.

To encourage continued giving, Theatre Collingwood is offering a Give Early, Win Big incentive: donations of $100 or more received before Friday, October 10 will be entered into a draw to win either four tickets to the 2026 Porchside Festival or a Family Pass for four to The Little Mermaid: The Panto.

Alongside the donor campaign, Theatre Collingwood will present two fall highlights. Singer John McDermott will return for his third annual concert on Saturday, November 8, with performances at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at New Life Church. Known for his powerful voice and storytelling, McDermott will perform songs from the Isles paired with personal reflections from his decades-long career.

Later in the season, the play Spycraft will take the stage at the Marsh Street Centre on November 20 and 21. This World War II thriller follows a female operative who spies on the Nazis in occupied France by knitting code into garments, blending history, suspense, and wit with a unique perspective on the Jewish experience.

Donations of any size to the ELEVATE Donor Drive are welcomed, with special recognition given to those who join the Director’s Giving Circle for contributions of $1,000 or more. All donations are tax-deductible and acknowledged on Theatre Collingwood’s Wall of Honour.