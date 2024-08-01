St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival to Close The Season With PLAY ON! A SHAKESPEARE INSPIRED MIXTAPE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival will close the 2024 season with an all-star cabaret, featuring local musicians!

Play On! A Shakespeare Inspired Mixtape, created by Robert Markus, Julia Nish-Lapidus, and James Wallis, runs August 13 to 17, 2024 at The Kinsmen Amphitheatre.

Director: Julia Nish-Lapidus

Music Director: Joseph Herbison

Singers/Actors: Kryslyne Mai Ancheta, Luciano Decicco, Matthew Joseph, Jade McLeod

Band: Chris Eveland, Joseph Herbison, Jamie Hodgson, Chelsea Lee

Originally created for, and receiving a hit run in, the Stratford Festival's 2021 season, this cabaret is an entertaining mash-up of pop music and Shakespearean text, bringing together a wide-range of songs from all different eras and genres, including The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Prince, Elton John, and more. It's a celebratory event for all-ages!

This show will bring to Eastern Ontario some of Canada's biggest musical theatre stars. Jade McLeod, who recently led the company playing Jo in the First National Tour of Jagged Little Pill, plays Beatrice, the unlucky-in-love character full of wit and sarcasm, singing songs including Cruel to be Kind by Nick Lowe and Ophelia by the Lumineers. Matthew Joseph, a member of the band CZN (winners of Canadian Family's Got Talent and seen on America's Got Talent) and recently seen in Rent at the Stratford Festival, plays Richard the cynic, singing songs including The King Must Die by Elton John, and I Am the Walrus by the Beatles.

Joining these two veteran performers are two rising stars in the industry. Kryslyne Mai Ancheta plays Juliet, the young lover, performing songs including Taylor Swift's Love Story and Exit Music (for a Film) by Radiohead. Opposite her as Romeo is Luciano Decicco, singing songs including Rush's Limelight and O Valencia by the Decemberists.

Accompanying these performers is an incredible band made up of local musicians. Returning to the region is Brockville native Joseph Herbison who will be music director and playing keyboard. Joining Herbison in the band are Chris Eveland (guitar), Jamie Hodgson (bass), and Chelsea Lee (drums).

This high-energy concert-meets-Shakespearean Comedy will thrill audiences of all ages and be an exciting, celebratory way to end the 2024 season!

Showtimes:

Tuesday, August 13 - 7pm

Wednesday, August 14 - 7pm

Thursday, August 15 - 7pm

Friday, August 16 - 7pm

Saturday, August 17 - 1pm

Saturday, August 17 - 6pm

Tickets:

$26-$41 (children 14 and under are free)

Tickets available at www.stlawrenceshakespeare.ca

All performances at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre, Sandra S. Lawn Harbour, 101 Water St W, Prescott ON.

Rain Venue: St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 425 Centre St, Prescott ON

New this season, we have a rain venue, so out of town patrons can plan ahead and be sure they'll see an incredible show no matter the weather!

Comments