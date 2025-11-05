Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Across Canada's presentation of Mrs. Doubtfire opened its Ottawa run at the National Arts Centre last night. Admittedly, I went in with modest expectations; however, the show is surprisingly fun. While the show may not be the most anticipated show of Broadway Across Canada's 2025-2026 season, it offers a nostalgic escape that fans of the 1993 film will appreciate.

The musical centres on Daniel Hillard (Craig Allen Smith), an immature, unemployed, and recently divorced voice actor. After a court order sees him lose custody of his three children, Lydia (Alanis Sophia), Christopher (Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein, alternating), and Natalie (Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty, alternating), he takes matters into his own hands. With the help of his brother, Frank (Brian Kalinowski) and brother-in-law, Andre (DeVon Wycovia Buchanan), Daniel disguises himself as Mrs. Doubtfire and applies to a nanny position offered by his ex-wife, Miranda (Melissa Campbell), in order to remain close to his kids. As one can only imagine, chaos ensues as Daniel must learn to keep house and care for the children without disclosing his secret - not only from Miranda and his children, but also from Wanda Sellner (Kennedy V. Jackson), a no-nonsense court-appointed officer. Along the way, Daniel Learns what it truly means to be a father.

Mrs. Doubtfire’s charm can only be pulled off with a convincing cast and this cast, led by Allen Smith, successfully brings that credibility to the stage. The supporting cast in particular, brings energy and authenticity to the production. Sophia’s performance was the biggest surprise of the night for me; her portrayal of the eldest Hillard child is sincere, grounded, and emotionally resonant. Sophia brings depth to her role, anchoring the family dynamic with a quiet strength that adds heart to the production.

The show’s choreography (Lorin Latarro) doesn’t try to accomplish anything new but, rather, highlights the comedic elements of the show, allowing the ensemble to provide laugh after laugh, which keeps the audience engaged throughout the show. One of the show’s standout numbers is “Easy Peasy,” which delivers genuinely funny moments and showcases Mrs. Doubtfire’s ability to deliver humour in unexpected ways. It is also impressive how quickly - and, seemingly, effortlessly - the elaborate set (designed by David Korins) is changed between scenes.

Craig Allen Smith (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and the National Touring Company of MRS. DOUBTFIRE. Photo by Joan Marcus.

National Touring Company of MRS. DOUBTFIRE.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

The show's score, with music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, is not particularly memorable. It is pleasing enough in the moment, but you won’t have to worry about songs getting stuck in your head for days on end. Nevertheless, the music serves its purpose of moving the story forward.

Mrs. Doubtfire may not push any theatrical boundaries, but it does succeed in delivering a fun night out. The show taps into the nostalgia of the movie while offering fresh performances and some updates that make it more than just an attempt to capitalize on the film’s fan base. See Mrs. Doubtfire on stage at the National Arts Centre through November 9th. Click the link below to purchase tickets or click here for more information.

