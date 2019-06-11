LAWYER PLAY Fundraiser Raises $129,000 For GCTC And St. Mary's Home

With one preview and three gala performances under their belts, the cast of the 20th Annual GCTC/CCLA Lawyer Play have cause to celebrate. With combined gross revenue from sponsorships and ticket sales, this year's Lawyer Play - War of Two Worlds by GCTC's own Eric Coates and Hugh Neilson - exceeded its fundraising targets, raising $129,000 in funds to support GCTC and this year's charity partner, St. Mary's Home.

The cast of 24 legal professionals saved an Ottawa radio station, circa 1949, from bankruptcy while performing War of the Worlds by Orson Welles. With delicious catering provided by Coconut Lagoon and The Ottawa Mission Professional Catering Program; drink samples by Kichessipi Brewing Co., Dairy Distillery, Harwood Estate Vineyards, North of 7, and Kinsip House of Fine Spirits, audiences were treated to three unforgettable gala evenings.

"This year's Lawyer Play was a huge success," says Hugh Neilson, GCTC's Managing Director. "We are so grateful for how committed the volunteers were. Every year this event, in part, raises money for GCTC so that we are able to continue developing local artists, providing the best quality theatre for our audiences, and ensuring we can continue to provide the impactful, homegrown, professional theatre Ottawa deserves and that we are known for."

Lending their names to the fundraiser were some familiar faces from the past 20 years of Lawyer Plays at GCTC. Appearing for cameos were such crowd favourites as Ted Mann of Mann Lawyers, Brian Parnega of the Ottawa Dispute Resolution Group, Ian Stauffer and Justices Giovanna Roccamo, Lise Parent, and Heather Williams.

As the 2019 charity partner, "St. Mary's Home greatly appreciates the support from the CCLA, the GCTC and all the valued sponsors who contributed to the success of the Lawyer Play," says Executive Director Kathleen Cummings. "With the generous support of the Lawyer Play, we will be able to continue to deliver specialized residential and community support services to marginalized young pregnant women (ages 13-25), young parents and their children."

GCTC celebrates its 45th season in 2019-20. Its mission is to foster, produce and promote excellent theatre that provokes examination of Canadian life and our place in the world. GCTC is committed to the production of new Canadian work and artist development. We continue to commission and workshop new plays by emerging and established playwrights. We mentor emerging companies and artists through residencies and in-kind support.

As a not-for-profit association, the CCLA is Ottawa and Eastern Ontario's leading association for the professional legal community and the second largest law association in the Province. Their mission is to promote justice and advance the interests of their members. To achieve this objective, among other things, they provide quality, affordable continuing professional development programs, guidance and leadership in the challenges facing the profession, and access to quality legal research and library services.





