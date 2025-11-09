GROW WITH US! Tweed & Company Theatre Announces 2026 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tweed & Company Theatre is inviting audiences to once again grow with them as they embark on a bigger, broader, and incredibly captivating season of major musicals across Hastings County and beyond!

Fans have come to know and love this company for their high quality professional musical creations, constantly upgraded spaces with excellent sound quality and high tech lighting equipment, and professional talent to match that in any theatre across the country.

With several major musical productions planned — including a large Eastern Ontario tour of one of their most popular past performances — Tweed & Company will guaranteed have some top talent on display, and will be a popular destination once again for live performances.

Kicking off the 2026 season will be the Tony award winning, laugh out loud, audience participatory musical hit The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves a champion! At least the losers get a juice box. And who knows...you may even be called up to join the bee! This production will be directed by Canadian legend Lisa Horner.

Then in August, there will be overlapping productions this year in Tweed and Bancroft. In Bancroft, one of world’s most celebrated and enjoyed musicals Fiddler on the Roof will take the stage at the Village Playhouse. Winner of nine Tony Awards when it debuted in 1964, Fiddler on the Roof has been touching audiences worldwide with its humor, warmth and honesty. Set in the Little Village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing antisemitism of Czarist Russia. This production will be directed and choreographed by Olivier award winning, and Emmy and Tony award nominated director and choreographer Lisa Stevens. This won’t be her first kick at this can, having directed the show a number of times, most recently at Drayton Entertainment.

Then in Tweed in August...there has been a murder! Join Tweed & Company at the Marble Arts Centre for the hilarious whodunnit tour de force production of Murder For Two. Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney and the writer is killed...fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills — with the help of his silent partner, Lou. But whodunit? Marcus has only a short amount of time to find the killer and make his name before the real detective arrives... and the ice cream melts! Murder For Two is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder! In this hilarious 90-minute show, 2 performers play 13 roles – not to mention the piano – in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

Then, in the fall of 2026, Tweed & Company will be hitting the road with one of their most Popular Productions to date, Million Dollar Quartet. This show was a smash hit sell out success in the 2024 season, and because of that success and continued requests to bring it to other venues, Tweed & Co is obliging and traveling to five venues across Eastern Ontario.

Kicking off with a four show run at the Orillia Opera House from September 17-19, the show will then head to Festival Hall in Pembroke for three performances on September 25 and 26, and then will make its way to the Brockville Arts Centre from October 2-3. Then, for their penultimate showing, a return to DreamCo in Whitby at the Courthouse Theatre for eight performances between October 14 and 18 after their sold out run there last summer, and then a closing week long stop at the Stirling Festival Theatre from October 21st to 25th. The Tony Award-nominated musical Million Dollar Quartet is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny.

Finally, continuing their holiday tradition, a pantomime returns to Tweed for the fifth year in a row with Snow White. In the grand British tradition where audiences cheer the hero and boo the villain, Tweed & Company is thrilled to present their newest holiday panto creation, Snow White! This production will feature flashy musical numbers, outrageous costumes, comedy, magic, mayhem, and of course...you’re part of the show! Come and boo the villain and cheer the hero, and have a blast of a holiday time with the whole family. Complete with dancing horse! This production will run at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed from November 27 to December 5, and then the Bancroft Village Playhouse from December 9 to 19.

"The theme for our 2026 season is GROW WITH US as we continue to evolve and

expand our programming and consistently improve and grow our offerings," said

Managing and Co-Executive Director Emily Mewett, "Tim and I both grew up right here in Hastings County, and we are so excited to continue to grow with our audience here at

home, but also expand our programming across the province!"

The season theme will be directly tied to fundraising for continued major improvements at both venues; a lift addition next fall at the Bancroft Village Playhouse, and a new garden and patio space at the Marble Arts Centre in Tweed. The company has also recently added a development coordinator to their team to manage these projects as well as sponsorships and donations, and to assist with young company programming.

If you are interested in supporting one of these major projects or any of Tweed & Co’s other activities, you can email Eliza Zatterberg, Development Coordinator, at eliza@tweedandcompany.com.

In the spirit of consistent improvement, Tweed & Company will also be instituting several changes for 2026 at both of their venues. In Tweed, due to increasing demand and consistent sell outs, all performances will now run for a week and a half, starting on a Friday, and closing on the following Sunday. They have also revised the Marble Arts Centre seating chart, removing 10 seats to improve audience flow, and allow for better wheelchair seating, as well as additional accessible seating locations. In Bancroft, new big and tall/accessible seats have been purchased for the front row, creating a much more comfortable and much more welcoming environment for accessible patrons there. The Playhouse will also be closing for several months next fall to install a new lift on the south side of the building, so you will notice a gap in the 2026 programming for those improvements. The Village Playhouse now has a dedicated Instagram account for Bancroft events, follow them @thevillageplayhouse.

Tweed & Company will continue to offer some of the most affordable ticket prices in the country for 2026, with Adult tickets priced at just $41.00+HST for adults, $36.50+HST for seniors, and $26.50+HST for students, youth, and arts workers. “It is incredibly important that all of our programs be as affordable and accessible as possible, and we owe a massive thank you to all of our sponsors, donors, and community partners who help make that a reality” said Porter.