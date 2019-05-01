FemmeVox Returns To GCTC After Triumphant Launch

Great Canadian Theatre Company, CKCU-FM, and CHUO-FM proudly announce the return of FemmeVox, a series of concerts and artist-led workshops celebrating established and emerging talent, and promoting mentorship among its artists.

After a highly successful launch in February, the all-female series returns to the intimate cabaret-style GCTC studio on Sunday, June 23rd at 4:30 pm with Canadian country music royalty Kelly Prescott, and local music phenomenons Crystalena, Susan O, and Vicki Brittle.

"Providing opportunities to emerging artists alongside established, talented artists is a core value of GCTC," says GCTC Managing Director Hugh Neilson. "We are so pleased, not only to be bringing back the music series component of our programming, but to be the catalyst for opportunities in Ottawa. Pairing emerging, female singer-songwriters with such great, established talent will benefit everyone."

Prior to the concert, at 2:30pm, Kelly leads an interactive workshop (facilitated by CHUO's Anne-Marie Brugger) to discuss her approach to songwriting, mentorship, and the value of co-writing. Kelly and her mentee Vicki Brittle, along with Crystalena and her collaborator Susan O have teamed up to pen brand new compositions for the event. Join the workshop to hear about their exclusive FemmeVox collaborations, and to get tips on improving your own process.

PERFORMERS



Kelly Prescott

Kelly recently wrapped her first tour across the U.S. with Matchbox Twenty's Kyle Cook. When not on the road, she splits her time between Nashville and her home-base of Toronto. Originally from the Ottawa Valley, she was born into Canadian country royalty. The third-generation singer grew up in an award-winning studio where she was able to hone her craft of songwriting. Most recently, she's been working in the studio with producer Jason Mater on new music expected later this year (a follow-up of her second solo album, 2016's acclaimed Hillbilly Jewels). For more info, visit: http://www.kellyprescottmusic.com

Vicki Brittle

An up and coming country star, Vicki Brittle is a singer/songwriter that, as she says, "creates music that mends with a soulful, soft rock & folky twist." From the small Ottawa Valley town of Clayton, Vicki is winning songwriting contests and opening for stars such as as Sass Jordan and Tea Party's Jeff Martin. Watch for a new album in 2019! For more info, visit: IG: vickibrittlemusic Youtube: VICKIBRITTLEMUSIC

Susan O

Susan's songs have been described as "fragile folk and country songs that simmer in quiet desperation." Known for her passionate and powerful voice and a gift for spinning stark, down-to-earth tales, Susan recently returned to the music scene to release the album 20 Years, which shares stories of life, love and resilience that we all experience on our path to our 40s. For more info, visit: https://susano.bandcamp.com

Crystalena

Crystalena lives for mixing attitudes and genres. While combining her roots in soul & folk music, she takes listeners by surprise when adding dashes of experimental rock and lush R&B grooves. This local powerhouse has been described as "... a voice soaked in honey and grit. "For more info, visit: https://crystalena.ca

Tickets are on sale now at GCTC's Box Office at 1233 Wellington West at Holland, 613-236-5196 or https://www.gctc.ca/events. Concert tickets: $15 in advance, and $20 'day of'; Workshop tickets are $15.





