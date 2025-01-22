Winter Park Playhouse Announces Their New 2025/2026 Series of Professional Musicals

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, announces their 2025-2026 Mainstage Series of Musicals! This new line up of productions includes a variety of Off-Broadway hits and regional premieres for the Central Florida area and marks the 23rd season for the beloved theatre.

With the news that the theatre's current building is being renovated from July 2025 to June 2026, all Playhouse performances for this next series of musicals will be held at the Orlando Shakes complex in their Mandell Theatre. There will be 5 Mainstage productions in the new 2025-2026 series.

Renderings of the Winter Park Playhouse renovation.

The Playhouse will offer annual subscribers a discount off of the established single ticket price with the 5-Show Annual Series subscription priced at only $220 for evenings,

$210 for senior evenings (62 years and older) and $195 for matinees. A "You Pick 3" Mini Series subscription is priced at $138 for evenings, $132 for Senior evenings (62 years and older) and $123 for matinees.

Individually priced tickets run from $20 to $47. In an ongoing effort to serve the community, accommodate demand and make the popular musicals accessible, The Playhouse will offer two preview performances - one evening and one matinee prior to opening night- at a reduced $23 ticket price for all seats. Additionally, a $10@10 student rush program will offer $10 student tickets 10 minutes prior to a performance based on availability.

Subscriptions for the 2025-2026 5-Show Annual Series of Musicals are on sale for current subscribers and will be available for purchase for new 5-Show Annual Series subscribers on February 11, 2025. All "You Pick 3" Mini Series subscriptions will be on sale March 18, 2025. All subscriptions can be made by calling the Box Office at 407-645-0145.

Preview tickets and single tickets will be on sale April 1, 2025 and may be purchased by either calling the Box Office at 407-645-0145 or by going online to the theatre's website at winterparkplayhouse.org.

Winter Park Playhouse 2025/2026 Series of Professional Musicals

Jerry’s Girls

Music & Lyrics by Jerry Herman

Concepts by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento and Jerry Herman

August 8 - 31, 2025

This dynamic Broadway musical revue celebrates the music of the incomparable composer, Jerry Herman! The show highlights the broad spectrum of thrilling material he wrote specifically for female performers from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and

Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.

Forever Plaid

By Stuart Ross

September 26 - October 19, 2025

This hit Off-Broadway musical comedy pays homage to the close-harmony "guy groups” of the 1950's. The Plaids, a quartet of high-school chums, dreamt of becoming stars but never got the chance. They return from the afterlife for one final shot at musical glory and perform hit songs including "Three Coins in the Fountain,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Chain Gang,” “Heart and Soul,” “Rags to Riches” and “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.”



Honky Tonk Angels Holiday Hoedown

Written by Ted Swindley

November 14 - December 20, 2025

Regional Premiere! This upbeat musical comedy continues the escapades of four beloved good ‘ole country gals, The Honky Tonk Angels, as they reunite for a show at the Hillbilly Heaven Club in Nashville. With the holiday spirit in full force and a little bit of charming family drama, this joyful musical is full of popular holiday classics, a Motown Christmas medley, country hits like Dolly Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” fun comedy hits like “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and much more!

From My Hometown: A Celebration of the American Dream in Classic R&B

Conceived by Lee Summers

Book by Lee Summers, Ty Stephens & Herbert Rawlings, Jr.

January 23 - February 21, 2026

Southeastern Regional Premiere! This critically acclaimed Off-Broadway musical is a “rags to riches” tale of three young men just off the bus from their hit-record producing hometowns - Philly, Memphis, and Detroit - as they meet at the world famous Apollo Theatre. The musical is a tantalizing homage to the 3-man R&B groups of the 60’s and 70’s and features twenty-four Rhythm and Blues classic soul songs made popular by artists such as James Brown, Otis Redding, Jackie Wilson and more!

The Pin-Up Girls

By James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin

March 20 - April 25, 2026

Regional Premiere! From The Andrews Sisters to hip-hop and Gershwin to Beyoncé, The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by letters home from our troops overseas! While singing at the local VFW hall, the ladies stumble upon a huge stash of letters that date back 100 years. Inspired by what they find - funny, sexy, romantic and poignant - they put on a show that celebrates the men and women who fight to defend our country.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.