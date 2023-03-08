William Daniel Mills Theatre Announces 23-24 Apprentice Program Auditions and New Partners

The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program has announced auditions for the 2023-24 Apprentice Program!

The program provides elite high school and early college talent around central Florida with professional training through expert master classes and professional paid opportunities. Apprentices have the opportunity to work in the areas of performance, stage management, directing, theater design, technical theater and education.

Through a rigorous audition and interview process selected candidates will be able to take part in this year-long program and work within the newly formed William Daniel Mills Theatre and one of the three professional partners.

With nearly 100 Apprentices engaged already, the program continues to grow. The Apprentice Program is expanding into its second year with Orlando Shakes, providing an intensive summer production experience and year long masterclasses and opportunities to work alongside industry professionals.

New this year- The Apprentice program is excited to announce partnerships with the Rollins College Department of Theatre and Dance in Winter Park, FL and Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH.

Ranked by theater blog OnStage as the top ranked theater program in Florida, apprentices will have the opportunity to work alongside Rollins College students, faculty, and staff as part of the department's productions in their 23-24 season.

In this unique, summer opportunity apprentices selected for Weathervane will get to live, work, learn and play alongside the professional actors and staff and perform in original theater and mainstage productions throughout the season. Performance apprentices may choose to earn up to 16 Equity Membership Candidate (EMC) credits.

"We are so excited to be entering our third year and adding new partners and opportunities for our apprentices" said Nick Bazo. Our partnerships allow us to build on the amazing momentum of the last two years and expand our reach to young adults with phenomenal talent."

"I am so proud of these amazing young professionals along with us on this journey," said Roberta Emerson. Legacy is what this program is all about and they are truly the meaning of that. Having access to creating art in safe, equitable, and diverse spaces is how we build the future of this industry and leave a legacy that we are not only proud of, but will sustain these beautiful young adults for generations to come."

Central Florida's only professional apprentice program was founded by Harold & Rosy Mills in memory of their son Daniel, and is guided by the leadership of Joseph C. Walsh, Roberta Emerson, Nick Bazo, and Anne Hering.

Audition information:

For ages 13-22

April 22, 2023 11-6 PM @ Orlando Shakes

Application and interview/audition appointment required

Visit www.wdmtheatre.org/apprentice-program for information and application