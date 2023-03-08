Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

William Daniel Mills Theatre Announces 23-24 Apprentice Program Auditions and New Partners

Auditions will be held April 22, 2023 11-6 PM.

Mar. 08, 2023  

William Daniel Mills Theatre Announces 23-24 Apprentice Program Auditions and New Partners

The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program has announced auditions for the 2023-24 Apprentice Program!

The program provides elite high school and early college talent around central Florida with professional training through expert master classes and professional paid opportunities. Apprentices have the opportunity to work in the areas of performance, stage management, directing, theater design, technical theater and education.

Through a rigorous audition and interview process selected candidates will be able to take part in this year-long program and work within the newly formed William Daniel Mills Theatre and one of the three professional partners.

With nearly 100 Apprentices engaged already, the program continues to grow. The Apprentice Program is expanding into its second year with Orlando Shakes, providing an intensive summer production experience and year long masterclasses and opportunities to work alongside industry professionals.

New this year- The Apprentice program is excited to announce partnerships with the Rollins College Department of Theatre and Dance in Winter Park, FL and Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH.

Ranked by theater blog OnStage as the top ranked theater program in Florida, apprentices will have the opportunity to work alongside Rollins College students, faculty, and staff as part of the department's productions in their 23-24 season.

In this unique, summer opportunity apprentices selected for Weathervane will get to live, work, learn and play alongside the professional actors and staff and perform in original theater and mainstage productions throughout the season. Performance apprentices may choose to earn up to 16 Equity Membership Candidate (EMC) credits.

"We are so excited to be entering our third year and adding new partners and opportunities for our apprentices" said Nick Bazo. Our partnerships allow us to build on the amazing momentum of the last two years and expand our reach to young adults with phenomenal talent."

"I am so proud of these amazing young professionals along with us on this journey," said Roberta Emerson. Legacy is what this program is all about and they are truly the meaning of that. Having access to creating art in safe, equitable, and diverse spaces is how we build the future of this industry and leave a legacy that we are not only proud of, but will sustain these beautiful young adults for generations to come."

Central Florida's only professional apprentice program was founded by Harold & Rosy Mills in memory of their son Daniel, and is guided by the leadership of Joseph C. Walsh, Roberta Emerson, Nick Bazo, and Anne Hering.

Audition information:

For ages 13-22

April 22, 2023 11-6 PM @ Orlando Shakes

Application and interview/audition appointment required

Visit www.wdmtheatre.org/apprentice-program for information and application



Masterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High School Photo
Masterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High School
Acclaimed tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli, winner of the 2018 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, will return to his hometown of Orlando this April to make his professional debut in Orlando and Mainstage debut with Opera Orlando as Tonio in their production of The Daughter of the Regiment.
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Photo
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando
The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, have announced the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Fin Photo
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical Selections
This popular festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region.  The festival will take place June 22-25, 2023 at The Winter Park Playhouse.
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent Photo
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent
After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.

More Hot Stories For You


Masterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High SchoolMasterclass with Tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli Comes to Freedom High School
March 16, 2023

Acclaimed tenor Carlos Enrique Santelli, winner of the 2018 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, will return to his hometown of Orlando this April to make his professional debut in Orlando and Mainstage debut with Opera Orlando as Tonio in their production of The Daughter of the Regiment.
Creative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In OrlandoCreative City Project Presents RE:CHARGE Orchestral Event, April 7-9 & April 14-16 In Orlando
March 15, 2023

The makers of the most spectacular, innovative, immersive art experiences in Central Florida and beyond, Creative City Project, have announced the reprisal of Re:Charge coming to Orlando weekends April 7-9 and April 14-16, 2023, with two shows per night at 6pm and 8pm.
The 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical SelectionsThe 6th Annual Florida Festival of New Musicals At The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Final New Musical Selections
March 15, 2023

This popular festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region.  The festival will take place June 22-25, 2023 at The Winter Park Playhouse.
Broadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin SargentBroadway On The Rocks Presents An Evening With Justin Sargent
March 14, 2023

After a sold-out debut performance with the Broadway Bradshaws, Hyatt Regency Orlando's new Broadway on The Rocks series presents an evening with Broadway star and Orlando native Justin Sargent.
Violectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This MarchViolectric Education Programs Celebrate “Music In Our Schools Month” This March
March 14, 2023

Violectric Education Programs, Inc., the non-profit division of Central Florida strings super-group Violectric®, led by renowned “Vinylinist™” and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, celebrate “Music in Our Schools Month” this March with special programs in Orange County and Hillsborough County Public Schools. 
share