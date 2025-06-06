Vegas Nights Returns to Riverside Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Riverside Theatre, led by Executive Producer/CEO Jon R. Moses and Artistic Director Allen D. Cornell, has announced the return of Vegas Nights to benefit the Theatre’s Youth Tuition Assistance and Community Engagement Programs. Vegas Nights takes place July 17-19, 2025. Vegas Nights is sponsored by Sunshine Furniture; Nuttall, Howes & Associates, CPAs; Peter Anderson, Raymond James; Eisert Counseling; and Janet Yarid. Media Sponsors are: 93.7 GYL and JACK FM.

Riverside’s Orchid Lobby will be transformed into a Las Vegas-style casino where patrons can play for raffle tickets to win prizes donated by local merchants. Casino games include: Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Slot Machines, 3 Card Poker, and Let It Ride Poker.

In addition to the casino games, professional stand-up comedians, as part of the Comedy Zone, will perform on the Waxlax Stage on Friday and Saturday with local bands performing on the outdoor Live in The Loop Stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

While entertaining audiences young and old has been the most obvious of Riverside Theatre’s missions, it is not its sole focus. Education and community outreach are among the bedrocks of Riverside Theatre’s calling. And, giving every child the opportunity to learn from the performing arts regardless of financial backing is paramount.

On Thursday evening, July 17th, a special Alumni Showcase will be held featuring young performers who graduated from Riverside’s Education Program and have continued on in the performing arts.

Riverside’s Community Engagement Program works collaboratively with the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County, the Gifford Youth Achievement Center, the Environmental Learning Center, Youth Guidance and The Gifford Youth Orchestra and benefits these organization’s individual missions.

No tickets are required to enter the lobby or enjoy the musicians outside. Tickets are required for the Comedy Zone. Casino dollars are required to play the games.

Casino chips can be purchased in the lobby. $20 = $40 Casino Chips.

Casino chips PRE-SALE: Get 25% more chips when they are purchased prior to July 10th!

$20 = $50 Casino Chips.

