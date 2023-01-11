Titusville Playhouse Presents ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Beginning This Week

Grab yourself a drink and ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse. The show opens Friday, January 13 and runs through Sunday, February 12. Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise", "Margaritaville," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," "Fins," "Volcano," and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivor's Remorse," "Shameless"), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you've been waiting for! A part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer thinks he's got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything.

The cast stars Matthew Fecko as Tully & Holly Fuller as Rachel with Noah Thomas as Brick, Angela Tims as Tammy, Charlie Jourdan as J.D. & Berlin Charles as Jamal.

Rounding out the cast are Andrew Sparks as Tony/Ensemble, James "Jimbo" Bordenkircher as Chadd/Ensemble, Rachel Erickson as Tina/Ensemble, Abigail Gordiany as Ginger/Ensemble, Myanell Enriquez as Wanda/Ensemble, Emiliee Mari Fruscella as Alix/Ensemble, Kristian Rodriguez as Jesus/Ensemble, Thomas Greene as Goon/Ensemble and Steven Smith as Mr. Utley/Ensemble.

Featuring the island sounds with Spencer Crosswell on keys, Nathan Taylor on Guitar, Paul Terry on Drums, Ned Wilkinson on Trumpet, and Neil Johnson on Reeds.

Join us 2 hours before every performance (or whenever you want to escape to the Island) at the Shuler Stage for our 5 O'Clock Somewhere Tailgate with smash burgers from Burger Robs, margaritas and live music! Admission is FREE so party with us every weekend for the next month! We promise you don't even need a passport for this trip to 316 S. Palm Avenue!

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the TPI production of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, featuring choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Clifford Spulock as lighting designer, Cliff Price as scenic designer, Niko Stamos as projection designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, costume design by Jordyn Linkous and Morgan Firestone as stage manager.



