Tickets on Sale Now for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR & More at The Dr. Phillips Center

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is on sale now with a diverse array of performances including Broadway, ballet, magic, comedy, opera and more.

Following the end of their most successful US Tour, Los Ángeles Azules announced their return to the states with their upcoming 34-date De Iztapalapa Para el Mundo Tour stopping at the Walt Disney Theater.

Opera Orlando on the MainStage subscriptions are available for their 2022-23 Opera Everlasting Season in Steinmetz Hall.

FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando presents the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar.

Catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions at Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour.

Celebration Theatre Co. returns for their fourth season in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater with the Orlando premiere of The Spongebob Musical.

Stand-up comedian, writer and producer, Philly's own Clint Coley is this era's new breed of do-it-all comedy star.

Central Florida Community Arts presents Ragtime: A Benefit Concert coming to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater on June 18th and 19th.

Orlando Metropolitan Ballet's Academy and Youth Studio Company, under the direction of Laura Torres, bring this suite of Coppélia in two short acts, lead by Madison Taberham as Swanilda/Coppélia.

Celebration Theatre Co. Presents

The Spongebob Musical

Thursday-Monday, May 5-9, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | Show times vary

Celebration Theatre Co. returns for their fourth season in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater with the Orlando premiere of The Spongebob Musical. The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as Spongebob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The Spongebob Musical is based on the beloved animated series by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

Celebration Theatre Co. is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.coml; the City of Orlando; and Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs. The Spongebob Musical is sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture, the State of Florida and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

Clint Coley

Friday, May 27, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 8 p.m.

Philly's own Clint Coley is this era's new breed of do-it-all comedy star. He's the creator and host of a popular relationship/dating podcast where he's dropping gems for the guys, cheat codes for the ladies and even has an upcoming companion book--which he wrote--to be released on August 10th.

His latest comedy album Tuesday Morning will be released August 27th and his past album projects-I'm an Adult, Sturgis and Sensitive all charted on Billboard, with Sensitive reaching number five.

Outside of stand-up, Coley has written, produced and starred in various short films. The First Date, The First Time and Scratch were each accepted into the International Black Film Festival. Scratch and The First Time were nominated for Best Short Film, with The First Time winning the award.

FAIRWINDS Broadway in Orlando Presents

Jesus Christ Superstar

Tuesday-Sunday, June 7-12, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater | Show times vary

An album that inspired a REVOLUTION.

A REVELATION that changed the world.

A REINVENTION for this millennium.

Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

Orlando Metropolitan Ballet Academy Presents

Coppélia Ballet Suite

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 7 p.m.

Orlando Metropolitan Ballet's Academy and Youth Studio Company, under the direction of Laura Torres, are more than happy to bring you this suite of Coppélia in two short acts, which will be lead by Madison Taberham as Swanilda/Coppélia.

One word to describe Coppélia would be "fun," this ballet is an innocent love triangle that is really not a triangle, because Coppélia is in fact a lifelike mechanical doll able to fool villagers into believing she is alive, including Franz, Swanilda's fiancée. This story, then, is really about Swanilda discovering that Coppélia is not real and having fun in the way of revealing the truth to everyone else, not before playing with Dr. Coppélius' feelings and making him now believe his beloved creation is alive, as Swanilda dressed up as Coppélia and took her place in the house.

Central Florida Community Arts Presents

Ragtime: A Benefit Concert

Saturday & Sunday, June 18 & 19, 2022 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater | 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Central Florida Community Arts invites you to Ragtime: A Benefit Concert. At the dawn of a new century, everything is challenging... and anything is possible. Set in the volatile melting pot of turn-of-the-century New York, three distinctly American tales are woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician - united by their courage, compassion and belief in the promise of the future. Together, they confront histor's timeless contradictions of wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair, and what it means to live in America.

Opera Orlando on the MainStage 2022-23 Season

The Magic Flute

Friday & Sunday, October 28 & 30, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.

All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914

Friday & Saturday, December 23 & 24, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.

The Daughter of the Regiment

Friday & Sunday, April 21 & 23, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m. & 2 p.m.

Opera Orlando on the MainStage is back for Opera Orlando's 2022-23 Opera Everlasting Season on the MainStage of Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts with a Mozart masterpiece, the remarkable true story of the 1914 Christmas Truce and a Donizetti comedy that is sure to bring the house down with vocal fireworks and slapstick hijinx.

Save up to $40 with Opera Orlando's special early bird discount-through July 5-by purchasing tickets for all three MainStage shows.

Dr. Phillips Center in Association with AEG Presents

Champions of Magic: The Worldwide Wonders Tour

Friday, November 4, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall | 7 p.m.

Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with Champions of Magic--an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. Described by the press as "the Avengers of magic," catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions.

They've sold out shows across the globe, been featured on every major US TV network and racked up over 50 million views online, but you haven't seen magic until you've seen it live. The Champions of Magic cast present incredible interactive magic, a daring escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show happens all around the theater and features spectacular illusions that can't be seen anywhere else.

Don't miss this unbelievable show to entertain the entire family and see why fans return again and again to see one of the world's biggest touring illusion shows.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents in Association with Live Nation

Los Ángeles Azules: De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour

Friday, March 31, 2023 | Walt Disney Theater | 8 p.m.

Los Àngeles Azules tiene más de 40 años de existencia. Han cambiado de estilo varias veces a lo largo de su carrera, pero ahora se consideran parte del género cumbia sonidera que fusiona los sonidos de la música cumbia de los 50s y 70s con los de la música electrónica al estilo de los 90s.

Los hermanos Mejía-Avante-originarios de Iztapalapa, México-han llevado su música a los escenarios y festivales del mundo, El Paraíso de la Cumbia al Yankee Stadium al Vive Latino. Fueron los primeros artistas de cumbia en presentarse en el Festival de Música de Coachella.

Los Ángeles Azules have been around for over 40 years. They've switched styles a number of times throughout their career but are now considered part of the cumbia sonidera genre fusing the sounds of cumbia music from the 50s-70s with those of 90s-style electronic music.

The Mejia-Avante brothers-originally from Iztapalapa, Mexico-have taken their music to the world's stages and festivals, El Paraíso de la Cumbia to Yankee Stadium to Vive Latino. They were the first cumbia artists to ever perform at Coachella Music Festival.