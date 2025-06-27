Theater On The Edge to Present THE SUNSET LIMITED BY Cormac McCarthy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater On The Edge's acclaimed Cinematic Theater Experience will return this summer with The Sunset Limited by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy. Starring TOTE alum Allan Whitehead alongside newcomer Daniel Bentley, this gripping two-person drama is directed by Marco DiGeorge and runs July 5 through July 27, 2025 at Theater On The Edge.

Theater On The Edge had been on hiatus since late 2022, when owner and Artistic Designer Samantha DiGeorge was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. After undergoing chemotherapy, Samantha has been in remission for over a year - and in early 2025, she led the theater's return with a stripped-down, black box-style production of Birds of North America.

"It's been a long road, but I'm very excited to be back doing what I love - especially with our new BlackBox style of theater," said Samantha. "I wanted to try something more accessible for our first show back."

With that successful return complete, Samantha was ready to tackle the theater's signature Cinematic Theater Experience - known for its immersive, fully realized environments that place audiences inside the world of the play.

The Sunset Limited is a powerful and intimate exploration of belief, meaning, and the will to live. Set in a modest New York City apartment, the play centers on a conversation between two unnamed men - Black, a deeply spiritual ex-convict, and White, a disillusioned professor - following a life-altering encounter on a subway platform.

As the two men wrestle with opposing worldviews, the story unfolds as a riveting battle of faith versus reason, hope versus despair - and the profound question of whether one soul can truly save another.

"I'm thrilled to return to the kind of intimate, cinematic theater that first inspired us to create Theater On The Edge," says director Marco DiGeorge. "With The Sunset Limited, we're diving deep into a story that unfolds entirely through character and conversation - something that feels both timeless and urgent. And sharing this journey with my wife Samantha, both in production and behind the scenes, makes the experience all the more meaningful. This show is a return to our roots - raw, honest, immersive, and powerfully human."

Tickets are on sale now at ToteTickets.com, ranging from $26 to $36.

