The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol to Present URINETOWN

This month, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL) will open the third production of its sixth season, Urinetown, The Musical, with Music and Lyrics by Mark Hollmann, Book and Lyrics by Greg Kotis. The production will be staged at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL).

Winner of three Tony Awards, Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of capitalism, populism, corporate mismanagement, and musical theatre itself. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. So when nature calls the citizens must pay to use the amenities. These public potties are regulated by Urine Good Company, a malevolent megacorporation that profits off of humanity's most basic needs. A hero emerges from the oppressed masses and decides that he's had enough. Our hero plans a revolution, restores Hope, and leads them all to freedom! Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill, Urinetown is an irreverently humorous satire in which no one is safe from scrutiny. Praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown's wickedly modern wit sustains its ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter.

Portraying the dastardly yet lovable Officer Lockstock, is South Carolina native Craig Smith. Seen previously on The Studio Theatre's stage in Elegies, A Song Cycle, 9 to 5 The Musical, and John and Jen. Smith has been awarded Broadway World's SC Best Actor in 2018 for George Bailey in It's a Wonderful Life, and Broadway World's FL Best Actor 2019 Nominee for John in John and Jen. He's also a two-time winner of the NATS National Finalist Vocal Coach for Dr. Tommy Watson and a two-time winner of Greenville Theatre's Joanne Woodward Best Actor Award. Craig is a graduate of the SC School of the Arts at Anderson University with a BFA in Musical Theatre. Prior to Urinetown, Craig is revisiting the role of Tom in Tennesse Williams American Classic The Glass Menagerie with SC Repertory Theatre in Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

Assuming the role of Little Sally, is Kristin Yates. Kristin has her B.F.A from Ohio University in Theatre Performance. Making her debut at The Studio Theatre, her hometown and professional stomping ground is Westerville, Ohio. With Urinetown, she is most looking forward to the ensemble numbers. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with people in person and getting to perform in front of a live audience again. Urinetown is such an important show for me because it was the first show I was cast in during my B.F.A program. I really wanted to play Little Sally but ended up having the time of my life in the ensemble. Now, six years later, I get to play Little Sally and I truly believe the timing is right."

The cast also includes: Bobbie Bell (Senator Fipp), Lorena Cohea (Soupy Sue/Cladwell's Secretary/Cop), Robin Dunavant (Little Becky Two Shoes/ Mrs. Millenium/Cop), Lauren Echausse (Hope Cladwell), Alyson E. Johnson (Old Man Strong/Josephine Strong/ UGC Exec/Cop), Mark Kirschenbaum (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Whitney Morse (Penelope Pennywise), Canter O'May (Officer Barrel), Christian Quinto (Bobby Strong), Jose Rivera (Hot Blades Harry/UGC Exec/Cop), Cody Taylor (Mr. McQueen/Cop), Dan Teixeira (Dance Captain/Tiny Tom/Dr. Billeaux/Cop), Lon Ward Abrams (U/S Fipp/Cladwell), Yan Daiz (U/S Tiny Tom/Hot Blades Harry/Bobby Strong), Madeline Gilbert (U/S Pennywise/Soupy Sue/Old Man/Ma Strong), Carley Heskett (U/S Little Becky Two Shoes/Little Sally/Hope), and Alec Speers (U/S Lockstock/Barrel/McQueen).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Director/Choreographer Nathaniel Niemi, Music Director Gary Powell, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Costume Designer Indigo Leigh, Lighting Designer David Krupla, Props Designer Joshua Gallagher, Sound Designer Alexander Sovronsky, Production Engineer Jon Cronin, Sound Advisor Nick Erickson, Lead Electrician Sabrina Wertman, Lighting Technician Weston Corey, Lighting Technician Chris Baldwin, Costume Assistant Sumalee Eaton, Production Manager/Assistant Choreographer Danielle Paccione, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Literary Manager Rachel Whittington, Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Production Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Stage Manager Madison Youngblood, Swing Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, House Manager Heather Ard, Assistant House Manager Alec Speers, Assistant House Manager Sierra Baggins, Master Carpenter Alison Scharvella, Carpenter Chad Pavlovich, Carpenter Tony Fairchild, and Audio Mixer Jessica Kearney. Musicians: Gary Powell (Conductor/Keyboard 1), Jill Marrese (Keyboard 2), Ryan Loeckel (Keyboard 3), Jazmine Whipple (Electric Bass), Rich Roeske (Drums/Percussion).

Production Details: