The Glenn Miller Orchestra To Perform At Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center And King Center Studio Theatre

The timeless sound of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, one of the most celebrated big bands in American music, will take center stage in Florida this winter with two live performances. The orchestra will perform on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, followed by a Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. concert at the King Center Studio Theatre in Melbourne.

Presented by the Regalitos Foundation, a 501(c)(3) Florida nonprofit organization, and BMG Concerts, both events celebrate the enduring legacy of bandleader Glenn Miller, whose innovative arrangements helped define the Swing Era of the 1930s and ’40s.

More than six decades after audiences first embraced the signature “Miller Sound,” the Glenn Miller Orchestra remains one of the world’s most sought-after big bands, performing nearly 300 concerts annually across the globe. Formed in 1956 by the Miller Estate following the success of The Glenn Miller Story—the blockbuster film starring James Stewart and June Allyson—the orchestra continues to captivate listeners with timeless hits including “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade,” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.”

The King Center and BMG Concerts welcome the orchestra’s return to Florida for two nights of swing classics, virtuosic musicianship, and nostalgic energy that pay tribute to one of the most influential bandleaders in American history.

Tickets and Information

Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center

399 North US Highway 1, Ormond Beach, FL

Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

ormondbeachperformingartscenter.csstix.com | 386-676-3375

King Center Studio Theatre, Melbourne

3865 North Wickham Road, Melbourne, FL

Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 4:00 p.m.

kingcenter.com/events | 321-242-2219