The 8th Annual Florida Festival Of New Musicals Reveals Winning Selections For June 2025

The Winter Park Playhouse has revealed the six winning selections for its 8th annual Florida Festival of New Musicals now scheduled for June 19-22, 2025.

The Festival, which showcases new musical theatre works, is one of very few in the nation and the only one of its kind in the Southeastern region. It was launched in 2017 to advance and elevate the original American art form of musical theatre by fostering the development of new musicals and the artistic growth of writers and composers.

The 4-day event will showcase six new musical works and bring together writers and composers with patrons, press, producers and directors. A one-hour version of each selected musical will be fully read and sung concert-style, without staging, by varying casts of professional actors and musicians.

Audiences will have the unique and exciting opportunity to see musicals in the early stages of development and provide feedback to the creative team during a talk-back session about the new musical after each reading.

The Florida Festival of New Musicals will be held June 19-22, 2025 at The Winter Park Playhouse, 711 Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789. Presenting sponsors for the event are Dr. Judith Marlowe and Mr. Gordon Blitch.

