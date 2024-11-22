The 12th Annual Violectric Holiday Show Comes to Lake Eola Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Performing together LIVE on stage, “Vinylinist”, Founder of Violectric and recent GRAMMY nominee Michelle Jones and the talented musicians of the Central Florida strings super-group have announced the 12th Annual Violectric Holiday Show rocking into the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, December 14, 2024 starting at 7pm. F

REE and open to the public, the 90+ minute live concert presented by the City of Orlando Department of Families, Parks and Recreation will feature traditional holiday songs like O Christmas Tree, The First Noeland Hanukkah, O Hanukkah mashed up with classic rock tunes and modern hits like Born to Run, Heroes and Sweet Dreams, delivering a fun-filled, energetic and highly unique holiday show unlike anything seen and heard before and simulcast all around Lake Eola. This year, special guest performers are Edgewater High School music students and “Elvis” - who is also hosting the show. Santa and Mrs. Claus will return for meet-and-greets and family photos. Concert goers can also bring a donation to support MusiCares® supporting music industry professionals in their time of need.

“We are very excited to announce the return of our popular annual tradition, Violectric Holiday Show,” says Jones. “Each year we strive to share our gift of electrifying string music to more and more Central Florida and visiting families and support our amazing community. This year’s show will feature many of our favorite custom arrangements of holiday mashups, festive returning guests and performers and surprise new ones. We are also happy to help support deserving music professionals through encouraging donations for MusiCares®. Get ready to sing, dance and rock with us into another holiday season as only Violectric can.”

Violectric has performed thousands of unique concerts and events for over a million fans since 2008. Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Twenty-One Pilots, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Lady Gaga, Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse and others). While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Alice Cooper, Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas - Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for Sea World/Busch Gardens’ “Howl O Scream” with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie. Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple television and media appearances.

Experience the 12th Annual Violectric Holiday Show on Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7pm at Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park located at 99 N. Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. For more information on Violectric and booking, visit http://violectric.net. For more on Violectric Education Programs, visit http://education.violectric.net/.

Comments