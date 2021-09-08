THE BOOK OF MERMAN Makes Regional Premiere At The Winter Park Playhouse

Straight from the New York Off-Broadway stage, The Winter Park Playhouse presents the professional Southeastern Regional premiere of the hilarious musical comedy hit, The Book of Merman, September 24 - October 17, 2021.

Live performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday, Friday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Masks are required for the duration of the performance.

The Book of Merman, book by Leo Schwartz and DC Cathro and music and lyrics by Leo Schwartz, is a side-splitting musical comedy that takes a look at a seemingly fated encounter between the legendary Ethel Merman and two young Mormon missionaries who knock on her door. Featuring witty original songs and show stopping ballads, this whirlwind musical is a wild ride of music, Mormons, Merman and mayhem!

The professional Equity cast includes accomplished stage veteran Laura Hodos in the title role as Ethel Merman and the comedic talents of Michael Scott Ross as Elder Braithwaite and Wesley Slade as Elder Shumway.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. All patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.