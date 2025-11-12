St. Luke’s UMC Christmas Concert To Return With SOUNDS OF THE SEASON This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St. Luke’s United Methodist Church will present its annual Christmas Concert, Sounds of the Season, featuring more than 100 singers, a live orchestra, bell choir, and intergenerational dancers. Performances will take place December 11, 12, and 13 at 7:00 p.m., with a final performance on December 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the St. Luke’s Sanctuary.

Designed as a musical and storytelling celebration of the holiday season, Sounds of the Season will bring together members of the St. Luke’s Community Choir, Children’s Choir, and Youth Ensemble. The program will include familiar carols, new arrangements, and a live nativity presented by St. Luke’s families.

Tickets are now on sale and typically sell quickly. Prices range from $15–$30 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Children under 3 may attend free if seated on a parent’s lap.

All performances will take place at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32819. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime.