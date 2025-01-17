News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE BIKINIS at Winter Park Playhouse

Swing into the 1964 Boardwalk with The Bikinis at Winter Park Playhouse!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Spotlight: THE BIKINIS at Winter Park Playhouse Image
Everyone's favorite girl group is back together again after 20 years and they're bringing back the sun, fun and all of the great songs they sang down on the boardwalk in 1964! 

With a show that promises to get everyone dancing in the aisles, the women relive their heyday and beyond, singing hits like "It's In His Kiss," "Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," "Heat Wave," "Under The Boardwalk," "When Will I Be Loved," "It's Raining Men" and more! 

