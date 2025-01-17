Spotlight: THE BIKINIS at Winter Park Playhouse

In the realm of musical theatre, jukebox musicals have their supporters and their detractors. People who are already fans of an artist or group whose music forms the score of such shows are already pre-programmed to like a production due to their familiarity with and affinity for the music used in the musical. Conversely, musical purists sometimes frown upon these types of shows due to the lack of an original score. However, there are certain musicals in this genre that find the perfect balance, appealing to all theatergoers and thus, often becoming major hits. This is definitely the case with JERSEY BOYS, the 2005 Tony Award-winning musical which tells the story of the formation, success, and breakup of the hit group, The Four Seasons, led by the iconic voice of Frankie Valli. So, I am excited to report that Titusville Playhouse is currently delivering (through February 23rd) an outstanding production of this fan favorite musical, giving audiences a production of JERSEY BOYS that is fast-paced, thrilling and certain to excite and delight both fans and newcomers.