Spotlight: THE BIKINIS at Winter Park Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Everyone's favorite girl group is back together again after 20 years and they're bringing back the sun, fun and all of the great songs they sang down on the boardwalk in 1964!



With a show that promises to get everyone dancing in the aisles, the women relive their heyday and beyond, singing hits like "It's In His Kiss," "Yellow Polka Dot Bikini," "Heat Wave," "Under The Boardwalk," "When Will I Be Loved," "It's Raining Men" and more!

Comments