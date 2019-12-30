SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE Comes to the Dr. Phillips Center

Come experience a 70s classic brought to life!

A pop culture phenomenon comes to the musical stage in Schoolhouse Rock Live! The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning cartoon series that taught history, grammar, math and more is lighting up the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater - and theaters all around the country. Featuring memorable songs such as "Just a Bill," "Lolly, Lolly, Lolly" and "Conjunction Junction".

Schoolhouse Rock Live! follows Tamera, a schoolteacher who is nervous about her first day of teaching. She tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of her personality emerge from the set and show her how to win her students over with imagination and music.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center. Ticket sales support AdventHealth School of the Arts shows and programs.

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to handling fees. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice.

Show Dates & Times:

January 9, 2020 9:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m.

January 10, 2020, 9:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. & 7 p.m.

January 11, 2020, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

January 12, 2020, 3 p.m.





