Rogers And Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Opens at Ocala Civic Theatre

Don't be late to the ball! The magical musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella opens Ocala Civic Theatre's 74th season through September 22, 2024.

In the glamorous 1950s "kingdom" of Hollywood, poor Ella (La'Nya O'May Solomon) is beautiful, charismatic, funny, and full of hope - but she's also overworked and mistreated, stuck in her own little corner among the ashes.

Her selfish and cruel stepmother, Madame (Kiara Feliciano), is a social climber who thinks only of her own wealth and status. Ella's stepsisters are a mixed bag - brash and bratty Charlotte (Courtney Curtis) seems to take after her mother, while quiet and meek Gabrielle (Marilyn Lauryn Shafferman) has a hidden streak of empathy and wit.

But then a royal ball is announced - to find a bride for the charming and heroic Prince Topher (Hunter Freilich)! And every eligible girl in Hollywood, from starlet to servant, is invited. But could Ella ever dream of attending? Nothing's impossible when you have a magical godmother like Marie (Ashlyn Gibbs), with a talent for transformation, on your side...

There's more to the prince, however, than meets the eye. The orphaned Topher wants to do something important with his life, but this misguided young man feels as lost as Ella's slipper after the ball. His devious adviser Sebastian (Brandon Crawford), the Lord Chancellor, has been keeping him in the dark about his kingdom in the hopes of a power grab. Lord Pinkleton (Daniel Boodoo), Sebastian's henchman, aids him in his nefarious schemes.

Meanwhile, passionate peasant Jean-Michel (John Larance) is on fire for two things: making a positive change for the kingdom's lower classes, and Gabrielle. But of course, her courtship with this poor revolutionary is forbidden. As befits a fairytale, Ella and Topher also waltz into obstacles at every turn, though they discover that the evenings are less lonely when they find the music in each other. Will they ever learn if the shoe fits - and find their "happily ever after"?

A storybook ensemble (Jamille Lea Brewster, Janik Buranosky, Benjamin Burnette, Angelina Canter, Lily Capote, Cristian A. Cardoso, Chelsea Dellinger, Tom Ferreira, Valynn C. Flaherty, Adrienne Hebert, Janea King, Hunter Leary, Adrianah Lee, Michael David Lesousky, Joan Elizabeth McDonald, Joshua Michel, Kaitlyn Nast, Josiah Naed Santiago) sparkles and shines as the stars of Tinseltown in this spectacular show.

Once upon a time, Rodgers & Hammerstein first wrote Cinderella as an original musical for television in 1957, starring Julie Andrews. The 1965 remake with Lesley Ann Warren and the 1997 remake with Brandy, both also made for TV, each charmed their respective generations. Numerous theatrical versions appeared on stage over the years.

Finally, in 2013, this revamped adaptation with a new book by Douglas Carter Beane premiered on Broadway, breathing new life into the classic. As lovely as a glass slipper in the moonlight, this new version of the favorite fairytale keeps the best of the beloved musical while updating it with a fresh and funny spin. You'll fall in love with this charming romantic fantasy long before the stroke of midnight!

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is directed and choreographed by Steven Flaa. Music director is Jason Bartosic. Scenic and projections designer is Evan Frank. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Lighting designer is Corey Whittemore. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Props designer is Laura Bradford.

The musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella is live on stage September 5-22 at Ocala Civic Theatre. There will be 15 performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $17 for ages 18 and younger. Buy tickets online any time at www.ocalacivictheatre.com. To buy tickets through the OCT box office, call (352) 236-2274 or visit Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

