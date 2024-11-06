Photos: THE GLASS MENAGERIE At Ocala Civic Theatres

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE GLASS MENAGERIE At Ocala Civic Theatres

Opening Thursday night is November 7 and the play runs through November 24.

Nov. 06, 2024
Check out photos from the Ocala Civic Theatres production of Tennessee Williams' THE GLASS MENAGERIE. Opening Thursday night November 7 and runs through November 24.

In 1930s St. Louis, faded Southern belle Amanda Wingfield lives in poverty with her two grown children. Son Tom has unwillingly supported the family since his father abandoned them. Daughter Laura, as fragile as her collection of glass animals, is crippled by shyness and a limp. He seeks escape in alcohol and movies, while she withdraws into music. But when a “gentleman caller” visits their dingy apartment, the family’s world of illusions is shattered. Tender and tragic, this ethereal memory play by Tennessee Williams is a classic of American theatre.

Hannah Brannon and Alexis Medina

Hannah Brannon and Caleb Lowe

Mark Burnette

Hannah Brannon and Caleb Lowe

Hannah Brannon

Alexis Medina, Hannon Brannon and Mark Burnette

Mark Burnette and Alexis Medina

Hannah Brannon and Caleb Lowe

Alexis Medina, Hannon Brannon and Mark Burnette

Mark Burnette

Hannah Brannon and Alexis Medina

Hannah Brannon and Caleb Lowe

Mark Burnette and Caleb Lowe

Hannah Brannon and Caleb Lowe

Alexis Medina, Hannon Brannon and Mark Burnette

Hannah Brannon and Alexis Medina

Alexis Medina, Hannon Brannon and Mark Burnette

Mark Burnette and Alexis Medina

Mark Burnette and Alexis Medina

Mark Burnette and Alexis Medina

Mark Burnette and Alexis Medina

Mark Burnette

Hannah Brannon and Alexis Medina

Alexis Medina, Hannon Brannon and Mark Burnette




