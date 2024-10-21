Photos: ANASTASIA to Open At Titusville Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The rumor, the legend, the mystery of ANASTASIA is coming to the stage at the Titusville Playhouse October 25-November 17. Based on the 20th Century Fox Animation 1997 film of the same name, the production features opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and soaring score. Tickets are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling our box office at 321-268-1125.

Anastasia transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Her past is a mystery. Her future is an adventure. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find love, home, and family. Anastasia is a spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

The cast stars Kristen Olson as Anya, Natalie Palmer as the Dowager Empress, Daniel Grest as Dmitry, Frank Thompson as Countess Lily and Garrett Holt as Gleb.

Featuring Elena Gibbs, Kara Jean Spindle, Kinsley Gilreath, Emma Howard, Ciera Livermore, Maren Ping, Lindsey Strembicki, Erica deJongh, Elina Sanchez, Kip LeBlanc, Anthony Gjelaj, Giovanni Sanchez, Jared-Austin Roys, Nicholas Matthews, and Bryce Padilla.

Executive & Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, oversees the production directed by Niko Stamos with choreography by Jenna Gilreath and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Emily O’Neal as stage manager, Matthew Herman as Scenic Designer, Jordyn Linkous as Costume Designer with additional costume pieces by Tulip Designs, Spencer Crosswell as Sound Designer, David Heguy as Lighting Designer, Broadway Media & Niko Stamos as Video Designer, Davis Vande Steeg as Master Electrician, Kaylee Kilgore as Prop Design & Scenic Painter, Eric Norton as Technical Director, Domanick Rose as Head Carpenter and Helouise Duna as Costume Assistant.



