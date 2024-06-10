Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for an evening of uproarious laughter and comedic catastrophe as Osceola Arts presents "The Play that Goes Wrong." See the last show of the 63rd Season with this delightful disaster from June 14 through June 30. Follow the ill-fated Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society on what is supposed to be their triumphant opening night.

As the curtain rises, everything that can go wrong does, in this smash-hit play within a play. Watch as the actors battle against all odds to reach their final bows, navigating a minefield of forgotten lines, broken set pieces, and disastrous interactions. Despite the best efforts of the hapless cast and crew, the show spirals into a slew of missteps and mayhem, promising non-stop laughter and side-splitting shenanigans.

Rated PG-13, "The Play that Goes Wrong" brilliantly blends timing, physical humor, and a touch of ingenuity to create a spectacle that is as jaw-dropping as it is laugh-inducing. This highly acclaimed production has left audiences howling with laughter, and now it's Kissimmee's turn to experience the chaos.

Tickets

Osceola Arts is dedicated to making performances accessible to all audiences, offering an Audio Described performance on Friday, June 28 at 7:30 PM and an American Sign Language-interpreted performance on Saturday, June 29 at 2:00 PM. For optimal viewing, please contact the box office for special seating arrangements.

Performances are scheduled on select dates from June 14 to June 30 at Osceola Arts. Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell fast—secure yours today to ensure a spot at this season finale show.

For more information about "The Play that Goes Wrong," special performance accommodations, and to purchase tickets, please visit www.osceolaarts.org or contact the Osceola Arts box office at 407-846-6257.

About Osceola Arts

Osceola Arts is committed to enriching the cultural landscape of Central Florida by producing and promoting performing and visual arts. Located in Kissimmee, Osceola Arts serves as a center for creativity and discovery, offering a wide range of theatrical productions, concerts, exhibits, educational programs, and community outreach initiatives.

