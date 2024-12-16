Orlando Sings Presents 4th Annual SOLARIA SOLSTICE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orlando Sings has announced the fourth annual A Solaria Solstice, an acclaimed holiday concert tradition.

This year's concert moves to a larger venue to welcome more attendees while preserving the intimate, transformative experience that has captivated Central Floridians.

A world premiere by acclaimed composer Moira Smiley headlines this year's program. Smiley's multi-movement, solstice-themed composition, commissioned exclusively for the event, delves into themes of winter, stillness, love, and timelessness. The composer will attend the premiere as a guest artist, performing live with the Solaria Singers.

The program also features music celebrating Christmas and Hanukkah, along with choral works and poetry reflecting universal experiences of loss, renewal, and light emerging from darkness. Under the direction of Dr. Andrew Minear, the Solaria Singers—a fully professional chamber choir—will perform in an enhanced theatrical setting designed to heighten the visual and emotional impact of the performance.

“A Solaria Solstice is more than a concert—it's a shared moment of connection and reflection,” says Dr. Minear. “Moira Smiley's new work adds profound depth to our exploration of the solstice, offering hope and peace as we prepare to step into the new year ahead.”

Sarah Purser, General Manager of Orlando Sings and member of the Solaria Singers, adds: “This concert transcends cultural and religious boundaries. It's an invitation to reflect on this season—literal and figurative—of our lives through the lens of music and poetry.”

The Solaria Singers, recently named Best Chamber Music Group in the Orlando Weekly's Reader's Choice Awards, continue to deliver innovative and moving performances. Their repertoire spans centuries, from timeless choral masterpieces to groundbreaking works by contemporary composers. Composed of the finest vocalists in Central Florida, Solaria has been hailed as “mind-blowing… delightful, entertaining and thought provoking”, “moving and magnificent”, and named a 2024 national finalist for The American Prize Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music.

Taking place Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM at Harriett Coleman Center for the Arts at Lake Highland Preparatory School. Tickets start at $14.50.

ABOUT MOIRA SMILEY:

Singer, composer, and song-collector Moira Smiley has sung in arenas, cathedrals, kitchens, back porches, sound stages, and on glaciers. She's performed with the likes of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Tune-Yards, Tim O'Brien, Eric Whitacre, Los Angeles Master Chorale, New World Symphony, Solas, and The Lyris String Quartet. Moira's original compositions, choral arrangements, and folk music are being sung by millions of voices around the world today. Learn more at https://moirasmiley.com/

ABOUT ORLANDO SINGS:

Under the artistic direction of Dr. Andrew Minear, Orlando Sings presents a vibrant season of professional choral concerts, celebrating the rich diversity of our community through culturally inspired music, timeless classical masterpieces, and compelling works by today's most innovative composers. The Orlando Sings mission is to elevate the choral art form and enrich the cultural fabric of Florida through extraordinary shared experiences for audiences and singers. Orlando Sings seeks to create lively gathering spaces for people seeking a dynamic music community. The members of the nonprofit organization cultivate cultural exchange and believe that engaging in music can change people's lives for the better.

Discover more about Solaria and other Orlando Sings ensembles, including the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, Harmonia, Orlando Senior Singers, and the Youth Choral Artists Summer Intensive at www.orlandosings.org.

Comments