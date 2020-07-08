Orlando Shakes and UCF Present VIRTUAL SHAKESBEER: MACBETH EDITION

Virtual ShakesBeer: Macbeth Edition is a free Facebook Live event produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, directed by Mark Routhier, and adapted by the cast. During the comedic, abbreviated Shakespeare performance, the narrator and "drinking guide" will guide viewers-and the performers-through a fun and silly drinking game that follows Shakespeare's supernatural tragedy.

For Orlando Shakes' first Facebook Live event, Virtual ShakesBeer: Romeo + Juliet Edition, over 2,000 viewers tuned in live. The post has now reached over 14,000 users with 1,637 likes, comments, and shares.

"While so many theaters are dark around the world, it is such a joy to bring this event to our expanded virtual community. Through this platform, we are able to create and connect with others through the arts," Director Mark Routhier said. "Our very shortened, bare bones version makes the story accessible and clean and understandable, and the drinking game aspect is a fun way to keep people engaged and bring them virtually together, while staying safer at home. Please drink responsibly!"

ABOUT THIS PRODUCTION

"Double, double, toil and trouble..." In this drunken interactive virtual experience you'll find Macbeth and his lady plotting their ambitious rise to power over a pint of beer. Four actors and our trusted narrator (and drinking guide) will tackle an inebriated-oops, abbreviated-version of Shakespeare's supernatural tragedy.

Cast:

Jennifer Bonner as Malcolm, Banquo,Lady Macduff, Witch 3, Lennox, Doctor, & Murder

Lorena Cohea as Lady Macbeth, Ross, Hecate, Seward, & Witch 1

Lisa Hardt as the Narrator & Drinking Guide

Ross Neal as Duncan, Seyton, Porter, Macduff, Witch 2, Lord, & Messenger

Tim Williams as Macbeth, Thane of Glamis

Director: Mark Routhier

When: Friday, July 17, 2020 at 6:00 pm

Where: Join them for a LIVE stream on the Orlando Shakes Facebook page.

This event is made possible by the Virtual ShakesBeer Partners: Orlando Fringe and the Bear and Peacock Brewstillery.

This event is recommended for audiences 21+.

