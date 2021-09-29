Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra To Participate In THE MOST MAGICAL STORY ON EARTH: 50 YEARS OF WALT DISNEY WORLD

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, ABC will present a spectacular television event, "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World," taking viewers on a historical journey spanning half a century and beyond at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Hosted by Disney Legend and moderator of ABC's "The View," Whoopi Goldberg, the two-hour program will feature spectacular visuals and musical performances from Christina Aguilera and Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey in front of the legendary Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park, accompanied by the renowned Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Eric Jacobsen; as well as interviews with iconic actors, actresses and athletes, Walt Disney World cast members, Disney Imagineers and executives past and present, who have all played their unique part in sprinkling pixie dust over "The Most Magical Place on Earth." "The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" airs FRIDAY, OCT. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. It can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu, and later in the month on Disney+.

This EARidescent special event will take viewers through Walt Disney World's humble beginnings in the swamplands of Florida and its evolution into a cultural phenomenon. Through an expansive look into the past, present and future of the vacation destination, fans will get a never-before-seen-on-TV glimpse into the journey to bring Walt's vision to life and a look at grand plans for the future. The special will also document some of Walt Disney World's most memorable pop-culture moments, from the many sitcoms that filmed episodes in the theme parks to the conception of the ubiquitous "I'm going to Disney World!" campaign. Plus, viewers will get a heartwarming look at how Disney and Make-A-Wish foundation have worked together for over 40 years to make kids' Disney dreams come true.

Celebrities including Anthony Anderson, John Stamos, Marsai Martin, Melissa Joan Hart, Candace Cameron Bure and Gary Sinise; NFL athletes Tom Brady, Phil Simms and Doug Williams; and creative forces George Lucas, Kevin Feige, Pete Docter and James Cameron; Walt Disney World Imagineers including Bob Weis, Mark Kohl and Ann Morrow Johnson; and Disney executives past and present including Bob Chapek, Bob Iger and Michael Eisner will all share their favorite memories of Walt Disney World, the unparalleled family destination.

"The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World" is produced by ABC News in association with ABC Entertainment and Disney Parks Global Content. David Sloan and Sally Conner are senior executive producers and Matt Lombardi is executive producer.