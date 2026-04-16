Winter Park Playhouse to Present Free UNITED GROOVE Concert for Black Music Month

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As part of their Sounds of the World Series of events, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present - United Groove: An Evening of Funk, Blues and Soul - Thursday June 11, 2026 at 7:00 pm. This event celebrates Black Music Month and features the popular band United Groove. The evening is free of charge and will be held at the Winter Park Public Library in their Edyth Bush Theatre at 1052 West Morse Blvd. Winter Park, FL 32789. Doors open for seating at 6:00 p.m. with the performance beginning promptly at 7:00 p.m.

A departure from the traditional monthly Spotlight Cabaret Series at The Playhouse, the Sounds of the World Series is part of the theatre's community outreach and celebrates different cultures, heritages and music styles. By teaming up with Barbara Chandler Productions, this series shines a spotlight on the diverse and unique talent in the Central Florida community.

Sounds of the World is sponsored in part by Orange County Government through the Arts and Cultural Affairs program, the Winter Park Community Redevelopment Agency, Division of Arts & Culture and United Arts of Central Florida. The Winter Park Library is donating their Edyth Bush Theatre to help make the performances accessible to all.

Founded in 2023 by Ed "Smooth Fingaz" Wilson and Ashton "Tuba" Cain, United Groove specializes in R&B, Soul, Reggae, Smooth Jazz, Motown and Funk, with high energy, crowd interaction and excitement. After adding Jay Umlauf on guitar, James Johnson on saxophone, and Alvin "T.E.C." Colbert on drums, the band was complete.

"United Groove is the perfect band to celebrate Black Music Month! They will explode onto the stage with a mix of funk, soul, jazz and more!" confirms Barbara Chandler.

Admission is free for this event and no ticket is required. Seating is first-come, first-served and is limited to approximately 90 seats. Seating in the library auditorium opens at 6:00p.m. for a 7:00p.m. show.