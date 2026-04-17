Riverside Theatre's COMEDY ZONE Will Return in Vero Beach

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The Comedy Zone will return to Riverside Theatre in April, bringing back one of the Treasure Coast’s favorite nightlife attractions. Beginning April 24 and 25, The Comedy Zone resumes performances on the Waxlax Stage, featuring professional stand-up comedians in two nightly shows at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

Known for showcasing nationally touring and regional comedic talent, The Comedy Zone has become a staple of Riverside Theatre’s entertainment lineup. Audiences can expect evenings hosted by an emcee, appearances by two featured comedians, and the intimate cabaret-style setting that has made the venue a favorite for date nights, celebrations, and group outings.

The April opening weekend features comedians Peter Fogle and Sheena Reagan, launching another season of laughter that will continue on select Fridays and Saturdays through September. With a dining menu curated by Executive Chef Sue Torres, full bar, free parking, and no drink minimum, The Comedy Zone offers a relaxed and welcoming comedy club experience in Vero Beach.

Scheduled comedians for April are:

Peter Fogle & Sheena Reagan

April 24 & 25

Peter is no stranger to late night comedy and theatre audiences as he has worked on over 22 TV shows and numerous stages in his 30+ year career.

Named Florida’s Funniest Female, Sheena is a regular at the Jake Owen Flamingo Comedy show every year.

Scheduled comedians for May are:

Joe Latham & Rashad Baker

May 1 & 2

Joe’s style is shaped from working at the BBC and MTV, developing comedy scripts, and full seasons of funny TV shows in Europe.

Hailing from Central Florida, Rashad is a large man telling hilarious small stories.

Peter Sers & Carin Chapman

May 8 & 9

Peter’s likable personality on stage, and ability to relate to all audiences, make him a crowd favorite, a true entertainer.

Carin is a high evergy, New Orleans based comic.

Greg Hall & C.P. Post

May 22 & 23

CP has performed in New York, Las Vegas and in numerous venues throughout Florida.

Chris Machado & Devin Papayiannis

May 29 & 30

“Is everything a joke to you?” It’s the question that’s ruined most of Cris’s relationships—but built him a career.

Devin’s show comes with a warning: contains sarcasm, adult references, dad jokes, bad business ventures, and questionable life choices.