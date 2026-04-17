JAZZ FEST POMPANO BEACH Will Return With Free Beachfront Concerts

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Pompano Beach Arts has announced the return of Jazz Fest Pompano Beach for its milestone 5th year, taking place Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2026. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, this free, two-day festival brings together world-class headliners and an exceptional showcase of South Florida's own homegrown talent, alongside outstanding cuisine and vibrant community spirit along the shoreline.



Over the past five years, Jazz Fest Pompano Beach has evolved from a cultural initiative into a premier destination event, attracting tens of thousands of attendees from across South Florida and beyond. This year's sponsors who include the Broward Cultural Division; Champion Porsche and the Judith Ann Linnell Foundation, along with continued support from the City Commission, ensure the festival plays a key role in driving economic growth while enhancing the city's cultural landscape and quality of life.

This year's festival will include a lineup of award-winning headliners, rising stars, and standout local talent. Saturday night opens with the elegant and soulful sounds of flutist Kim Scott, followed by the high-energy, signature saxophone stylings of Richard Elliot. Headlining the evening is Brian Culbertson, whose dynamic, genre-blending performance promises an electrifying close to the night.

On Sunday, the Beach Mainstage features The Purple Project: Reimagining the Music of Prince, presented by Latin Grammy-nominated pianist Martin Bejerano. This innovative tribute delivers a bold jazz-fusion take on Prince's iconic catalog. The evening continues with contemporary jazz favorite Walter Beasley, known for his smooth, soulful sound, before culminating in a high-powered finale from Ghost-Note, the acclaimed funk-fusion ensemble known for their explosive performances.

Guiding the weekend's energy is host Drew Heyman, Y100's Music Director and a beloved South Florida personality, bringing his signature charisma and connection to the community and the festival stage.