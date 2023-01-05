Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Comedy NUNSENSE A-MEN! Announced At Winter Park Playhouse, January 20- February 18

Audiences will fall off of their seats laughing when the Little Sisters of Hoboken start their zany antics!   

Jan. 05, 2023  

The Winter Park Playhouse continues its 20th Anniversary as Central Florida's professional musical theatre with the hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy hit - Nunsense A-Men! - running January 20 through February 18, 2023 on the theatre's Mainstage.

Two preview performances are scheduled for Thursday, January 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, January 20 matinee at 2 p.m. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

Hallelujah! This side-splitting musical comedy is the original Off-Broadway musical Nunsense with a twist... all of the nuns are played by men! When the Little Sisters of Hoboken Convent discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, the nuns decide to perform a variety show to raise funds for the burials!

The professional cast of performers includes returning Playhouse Mainstage actors Dustin Cunningham (Five Course Love, A Grand Night For Singing, Some Enchanted Evening) David Michael Green (Nunsense A-Men!) and Bert Rodriguez (The Andrews Brothers, Life Could Be A Dream, Breakin' Up Is Hard To Do, A Day In Hollywood/A Night In The Ukraine). Alexander LaPlante and Ryan J. Lynch make their Winter Park Playhouse Mainstage debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph, Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct and the Playhouse trio will accompany, with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on bass and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $22 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students ages 15 to 25 years) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets for Nunsense A-Men! at The Winter Park Playhouse call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.




