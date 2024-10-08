MACBETH Comes to Opera Orlando This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Something wicked this way comes …” to Steinmetz Hall as Opera Orlando presents its first MainStage production of the 2024-25 Destiny + Desire season, Giuseppe Verdi’s Macbeth, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. and October 27 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, and the Opera is providing a variety of opportunities to get to know more about this original production — set in a treacherous and fantastical world of power, ambition, and corruption — and its phenomenal cast, headlined by Metropolitan Opera baritone Norman Garrett in the title role, stunning soprano Mary-Hollis Hundley as Lady Macbeth, and impressive bass-baritone Ben Wager as Banquo.

“Macbeth is one of Verdi’s early successes, and it truly does Shakespeare proud in its character study and brutal, supernatural storytelling. It is the perfect opera for Halloween, and we have a lot of events to get everyone into the spooky season mood,” states artistic director Grant Preisser. “Our More of the MainStage event series for Macbeth has something enticing for everyone. From educational lectures to happy hours with the cast and creative team, opera newcomers and opera aficionados alike have a lot to look forward to this October, all culminating with Macbeth on the MainStage of Steinmetz Hall.”

