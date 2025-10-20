Little Radical Theatrics to Present FOOTLOOSE at the Doctor Phillips Center This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Radical Theatrics will present its Fall 2025 production of FOOTLOOSE at the Jim and Alexis Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, running November 20–22, 2025, at 8 p.m.

About the Musical

Kick off your Sunday shoes when this musical adaptation of the 1984 hit film dances onto the stage for three nights only. Footloose tells the story of Ren McCormack, a big-city teenager who moves to a small town where dancing and rock music have been banned by the local Reverend. As the community grapples with loss and change, Ren becomes a rebel with a cause—challenging the rules, inspiring forgiveness, and reminding everyone of the joy in letting loose.

Full of high-energy dance numbers and iconic songs, the show features chart-topping hits from the Oscar-nominated soundtrack, including “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” and “Footloose.” The musical celebrates the exhilaration of youth, the power of community, and the courage to stand up for joy.

Cast and Creative Team

Footloose is directed and designed by Travis Eaton, choreographed and featuring fight direction by Arius West, with musical direction by Nishaa Johnson. The production is stage managed by Ashley Hankerson and assistant stage managed by L’niarae Blevins.

The cast stars Chase Williams as Ren McCormack, Ayanna Lùa Rodríguez Santiago as Ariel Moore, David A. Clark as Reverend Shaw Moore, Leonardo Robles as Chuck Cranston, Tyler Moylan as Willard Hewitt, Emily Derderian as Rusty, Stephanie Viegas as Vi Moore, Gabriella Miranda as Ethel McCormack, Emma Licata as Wendy Jo, and Madison Smith as Urleen.

The ensemble features Sammy Pagan, Khaila Trent, Sam Vidal, Marc-Anwart Jean-Baptiste, Ta’Shun Washington, Diamond Metcalfe, Jonathan Snell, Kenny Robinson, Sydney Rafferty, Brent Hollen, Amanda Hopkins, Russell Lincoln, and Taz Scheiber, with additional performances by Destany Sherman, Kaila Mitchell, Hayley Dougherty, Clara Atsinger, Sariah Edwards, Juan Alban, Amy Brokamp, Sydney Heller, Grae Jordan, Toni Lugo, Elizabeth Malinowski, Taylor Pannett, Liam Rodriguez Graciani, Izzy Vatter, and Jo Ann Wood as the Bomont Teens.

Rounding out the company are Roman Burgos, Krystalyn Drown, Naomi Frisinger, Allyson Gaddie, Taylar Johnson, and Rebecca Layfield as the Townspeople.