LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open Riverside Theatre’s 2025–26 Season

Riverside Theatre will open its 2025–26 season with LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, playing October 16–November 9, 2025, on the Stark Stage. The production will be directed and choreographed by DJ Salisbury.

The beloved sci-fi musical comedy by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken tells the story of Seymour, a timid flower shop clerk who discovers a mysterious plant with a thirst for human blood. As the plant—named Audrey II—grows, Seymour must balance his newfound fame with the dangers of nurturing a man-eating botanical. Featuring a pop/rock score, the musical includes favorites such as “Skid Row (Downtown),” “Somewhere That’s Green,” and “Suddenly Seymour.”

Based on the 1960 cult-classic film by Roger Corman, Little Shop of Horrors premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982, transferring that same year to the Orpheum Theatre where it became a five-year hit. It later inspired the 1986 film directed by Frank Oz and has remained a favorite of audiences worldwide.

Cast

Brian Golub (Seymour)

Ruby Lewis (Audrey)

Adam LaSalle (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S.)

Allen Lewis Rickman (Mr. Mushnik)

Bri Javis (Chiffon)

Grace Ellis Solomon (Crystal)

Harper Miles (Ronnette)

Nicholas Ward (Voice of Audrey II)

Clint Hromsco (Audrey II Puppeteer)

Malaika Wanjiku (Swing)

Creative Team

Director/Choreographer: DJ Salisbury

Music Director: Brent-Alan Hoffman

Assistant Music Director: Stephen Hulsey

Costume & Wig Designer: Kurt Alger

Lighting Designer: Julie Duro

Sound Designer: Craig Beyrooti

Stage Manager: Janine Wochna

Assistant Stage Managers: Ingrid Pierson, Sarah Luedloff

Set Elements: The Music and Theatre Company

Casting: The Wojcik Casting Team

Ticket Information

Little Shop of Horrors runs October 16–November 9, 2025, with previews October 16–19 and Opening Night on October 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Performances:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Matinees on Wednesdays, select Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets start at $50 and are available at www.riversidetheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 772-231-6990.