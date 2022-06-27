History Fort Lauderdale Launches “Your Story Is Our Story” 60th Anniversary Campaign

History Fort Lauderdale, celebrating 60 years of being the proud steward of our community's past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, has launched "Your Story is Our Story," an anniversary historical preservation collaborative initiative.

The nonprofit organization is seeking family narratives from current and past residents to share and add to its growing living history of the City of Fort Lauderdale

"Our team has logged an incredible and ever-growing library of information in the past 60 years, but despite our efforts, we understand that there will always be important stories beyond our grasp," said Patricia Zeiler, executive director of History Fort Lauderdale. "We encourage our residents and visitors to share their cherished family memories, struggles and triumphs with us - however great or small - so that, together, we can weave a truly representative, accurate and vibrant literary and photo tapestry of our diverse great city."

Those interested in participating can submit stories online at historyfortlauderdale.org/museum/your-story-our-story. Individuals who submit stories using the online form will be automatically entered to win a free History Fort Lauderdale family membership. Entries will be limited to one per person regardless of forms completed. There is no fee to participate, however, donations are encouraged. Submitted stories may be shared on History Fort Lauderdale's social media channels and website.

Added Zeiler, "We are thrilled for the community to join us on this exciting journey and become part of History Fort Lauderdale's living legacy. Together, we'll work to ensure no story is ever forgotten."

History Fort Lauderdale is home to a variety of engaging multicultural experiences, year-round. Permanent exhibits include "From Dugouts to Dream Yachts," a visual narrative weaving the story of the ever-changing use of Fort Lauderdale's waterways by following the strokes of the first people to today's sightseers, "The Bryans of Fort Lauderdale" which allows visitors to experience the story of the City of Fort Lauderdale as told through the pioneer family that shaped its development from an agricultural outpost in 1896 to a bustling city in the 1920s to its current status as a leading Metropolis, "Juliette Lange: A Portrait of a Mezzo Soprano," a fashion and lifestyle glimpse of the socially prominent Fort Lauderdale resident with a lauded career as a star vocalist of musical comedy, plus "Archaeology of the New River" and a multitude of stories and photos sharing the history of other founding families of Fort Lauderdale. The nonprofit museum also hosts art, artifacts, traveling exhibits and an artists' collective collaborative space.

History Fort Lauderdale is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

For more information about History Fort Lauderdale's "Your Story is Our Story" anniversary initiative, please visit historyfortlauderdale.org/museum/your-story-our-story or call (954) 463-4431.

History Fort Lauderdale, now celebrating its 60th anniversary, brings the stories of our diverse community to life through engaging educational experiences, innovative cultural exhibits, research and preservation of artifacts. Residents and visitors to Fort Lauderdale are invited to explore the city's rich past that is housed in historic buildings on a lushly landscaped campus - the History Museum of Fort Lauderdale situated in the 1905 New River Inn, the 1907 Pioneer House Museum, the 1899 Ivy Cromartie Schoolhouse Museum and the Hoch Research Library, South Florida's foremost history center housing print resources and newspapers from 1910 - present plus 400,000 archival photos, 2,500 maps and 5,000 architectural blueprints. History Fort Lauderdale is located at 231 SW Second Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. Museum hours are Monday - Friday from noon - 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets. History Fort Lauderdale is a nonprofit agency supported by memberships, grants and charitable contributions.