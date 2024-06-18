Fresh From HAMILTON On Broadway, Orlando's Deejay Young To Headline Concert At Dr. Phillips' Judson's Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off an acclaimed run as 'Aaron Burr' in the smash hit musical HAMILTON on Broadway (his Broadway debut) & a memorable contender of Team Legend on NBC's The Voice competition series, award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, & entertainer Deejay Young brings his soulful stylings & multi-octave range to Judson's Live, consisting of his chart-topping original music, R&B favorites, & much more that all music lovers are guaranteed to enjoy in this eclectic concert experience.

The show will take place one night only, Sunday, June 23 (5:00 & 7:30pm shows) at the all-new Judson's Live venue presented by the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, FL.

MORE ABOUT Deejay Young

Contemporary R&B/soul singer & songwriter Deejay Young is an award-winning independent recording artist from Tampa, Florida, whose electric live shows highlight an incredible vocal dexterity with soulful musicians, singers, & eclectic live band.

His most recent theatrical credits include making his Broadway debut as Aaron Burr in the smash-hit musical, HAMILTON, Hairspray (Broadway World Award - Best Actor in a Musical, Tampa Bay Theatre Award- Best Featured Actor in a Musical) RENT (Broadway World Award - Best Featured Actor in a Musical) and Ain't Misbehavin' (Orlando Sentinel Best of 2019 - Featured Actor in a Musical). He was also featured on Season 24 of The Voice as part of Team Legend, appearing in the Blind Auditions, Battle & Knockout rounds.

His debut album The Rebirth was released in 2013, & his EP Unplugged debuted in 2016, spawning his first award-winning single, Bøx. His latest projects PRIMITIVE & The Primitive Sessions: Live both reached the Top 10 of the Top R&B albums charts on iTunes, & his Holiday album, An Unplugged Christmas was an Amazon Music top holiday albums seller upon release. For his recorded works, Young has garnered four Independent Music Awards and two Contemporary A Capella Recording Awards.

For the 2024 season, Young has been nominated by Orlando Weekly as BEST SOUL ACT in the Orlando Weekly Readers' Choice Poll. You can vote for him, here: https://vote.orlandoweekly.com/local-music/best-soul-act

His newest single "Without You" is now available on all digital outlets worldwide. https://snd.click/ukj3

