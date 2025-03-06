FAT HAM, ROMEO & JULIET And More Announced for Orlando Shakes 37th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, a popular annual holiday tradition, and Shakespeare's most famous love story will highlight Orlando Shakes' 2025-2026 season.

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, Central Florida's premiere professional regional theater, will feature five productions as part of its Signature Series, two children's shows, and its Christmas time audience favorite, A Christmas Carol.

“While we shortened our current (36th) season due to building renovations that impacted the entire Center, we are so excited to come back bigger and better in 2025-26, with a lineup of passion and Pulitzers” said Jim Helsinger, who will be entering his 31st season as artistic director with Orlando Shakes.

The mainstage season will kick off in August with Anna in the Tropics, the Pulitzer Prize winning drama of love, longing and betrayal set in a Cuban cigar factory in Ybor City, 1929. . In September, the ‘fang-tastic,' hilarious Off-Broadway hit, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors opens and runs through Halloween, while the first children's show of the season, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, begins in October. The annual holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol closes out calendar year 2025 with performances from late-November through Christmas Eve.

The company kicks off 2026 in January with Shakespeare's tragic story about forbidden love, Romeo and Juliet, followed by the Pulitzer Prize-winning sizzling cookout comedy, Fat Ham, an uproarious southern-fried take on Hamlet. in March. The season ends in April 2026 with the popular Fire and Reign series, a Bare Bard / Original Practices production of the Wars of the Roses, Henry VI Part 3: The Rise of Richard, and the final children's show, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

PlayFest, the two weekend festival of new plays that features several readings of raw, unproduced works, also returns to Orlando Shakes the weekends of October 31-November 2 and November 7-9. The Concert Series brings regionally-and-nationally-known entertainers to the Margeson Theater stage with four weekend performances throughout the season, including a special Valentine's weekend schedule of events. (Concert Series details to be released soon.)

“Presenting such an incredible season is so uplifting,” said executive director Cheryl Collins. “With such a fun combination of award-winning dramas and comedies, love stories, fun children's productions and a sensational holiday classic, we truly will have something for everybody to enjoy.”

Current Orlando Shakes Signature Series subscribers can renew beginning this Wednesday evening, March 5th – the same night as the first preview performance of Welcome to Matteson!, which runs until March 29th – in-person at their scheduled performance during Welcome to Matteson!, or by calling the Box Office at 407-447-1700. New subscriptions will go on sale in May, as will single tickets and Choose Your Own packages.

2025-2026 titles and dates, as well as renewal and on-sale dates, are subject to change. Additional information about the season, including creative teams and casting, will be announced at a later date.

Orlando Shakes' 37th Season | 2025-26

SIGNATURE SERIES

Anna in the Tropics

By Nilo Cruz

August 27 - September 21, 2025

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

By Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen

September 24 - November 2, 2025

Romeo & Juliet

By William Shakespeare

January 14 - February 8, 2026

Fat Ham

By James Ijames

March 4 - March 29

Henry VI Part 3: The Rise of Richard

By William Shakespeare

April 1 - 19, 2026

CHILDREN'S SERIES

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Based on four of Eric Carle's timeless stories

October 14 - November 9, 2025

Don't let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!

Based on the book by Mo Willems

April 14 - May 8, 2026

SPECIAL PRODUCTIONS AND EVENTS

A Christmas Carol

By Charles Dickens | Adapted by Jim Helsinger

November 26 - December 24, 2025

Massey Services Opening Nights

Every opening Friday night of the season becomes a not-to-miss party starting 90 minutes before the curtain goes up! Featuring a live musical guest, a delicious restaurant partner for small bites, and an exclusive pre-show chat with each production's creative team. Entering its fourth season as a staple of Orlando Shakes' Opening Nights, the party continues bigger and better in the 37th season.

37th Season Gala

Save the date now for the annual fundraising extravaganza – Sunday, March 22, 2026.

All shows are subject to rights pending and/or changes in production schedules.

Comments