Central Florida Community Arts Announces Leadership Change

Central Florida Community Arts today announced that founder and Executive Director Joshua Vickery will depart in October 2021 to take on the position of CEO of Encore Creativity, headquartered in Washington D.C. Vickery's final duty as executive director will be to celebrate the remarkable growth of CFCArts at the annual breakfast, planned for October 8, 2021. The Board of CFCArts has formed a search committee and will launch efforts immediately for new leadership. With the organization's operations in a stable position the Board expects minimal impact to programs and partnerships during the transition.

"Joshua's original vision of a community choir that would provide a welcoming and inclusive space for local artists grew from an idea meeting in a garage to one of the most unique and expansive arts organizations in the country. With a 300-voice choir, symphony orchestra, children and youth arts programs, theatre, School of Arts and Health, and community outreach programs that bring the arts to under-resourced populations, CFCArts has been a game-changer in arts accessibility," said Dr. Stephen Summers, CFCArts board chair. "As a Board we feel nothing but gratitude for all Joshua has done to make the organization the success it is today."

"Thousands of people in Central Florida have experienced the arts, and hundreds have performed on one of our stages. I am so very proud of the mission and the heartbeat of what this organization is to our region, and I'm deeply grateful for every single person who has walked alongside me to create this organization. Thank you to every amazing volunteer, board member, and team member who has paved the way of every bit of what we have accomplished over the last 11 years," said Joshua Vickery, founder and executive director. "The organization is recovering from this last 18 months in a beautiful way and is in a strong financial position; CFCArts is ready for new leadership to shape who it will be moving forward AND create sustainability for generations to come."

As CEO of Encore Creativity, Vickery will oversee the largest arts and choral program in the country for older adults (55+) with over 30 choral programs in DC, Baltimore, Annapolis, New York City, with a presence in 28 states. Vickery has a great passion for choral music and for creative aging, and in this role his focus will be the expansion of the arts programs on the national level.

CFCArts performed their inaugural concert in 2011 with a choir of over 130 singers and an orchestra of over 35 players. Since then, the organization has grown to become the nation's largest Community Choir, Florida's largest Symphony Orchestra and flourishing children and youth art programs. The School of Arts and Health includes an

Academy offering private lessons and group classes, outreach programs for

under-resourced or otherwise marginalized populations, arts experiences for healthy, older adults, and arts and wellness programs at 88 sites. In March 2020, the organization was awarded the 2020 Community Builder of the Year award from the City of Orlando and Mayor Buddy Dyer.

"Joshua is an amazing, passionate and visionary leader. CFCArts has flourished - literally thousands of people participated in arts experiences because of his vision," said Dr. Mary Palmer, board member. "The incredible CFCArts programs have encouraged so many people - there is a place for everyone! Joshua's outstanding leadership has had a great impact on our community and that impact is leaving us with a great launching pad to the future. "

A search committee will be led by Dr. Stephen Summers, board chair, and Jessica Guthrie, vice chair. Said Guthrie: "We are grateful to Joshua for his vision and leadership which has enabled thousands of members to connect, serve, and perform in the Central Florida arts community throughout the last decade. And we are honored to continue this legacy and grow into the next decade. Our organization has amazing members and volunteers, talented staff, generous partners and donors, and a cohesive board in place that will allow us to thrive as we move forward. We are all dedicated to the vision of CFCArts and will remain steadfast in our commitment to building community through the arts. We wish Joshua the very best and we are also excited to usher in our next chapter of making the arts accessible to all."