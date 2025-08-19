Carbonell Awards Will Honor Alexa Kuve of Arca Images With This Year's Ruth Foreman Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gary Schweikhart, board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theater & Arts Honors, has announced the recipient of the fourth of seven prestigious Special Awards that will be presented at the Carbonell Awards Ceremony on Monday, November 17, at 7:30 pm at FAU’s University Theatre in Boca Raton 33431.

“While we will be honoring in 20 competitive categories specific theatre performances, production elements, and shows presented between September 2024 and August 2025, the Carbonell board of directors has unanimously voted to also bestow the following Special Award,” said Schweikhart.

The Ruth Foreman Award

Recognizes contributions to South Florida theater development by an individual or group, for singular achievement and/or career contributions.

About Alexa Kuve

Alexa Kuve is an award-winning actress, producer, and artistic director, recognized for her significant contributions to theater and the arts. She is the Founder, Executive Producer and Artistic Director of Arca Images, a nonprofit artistic production organization based in Miami since 2001. Under her visionary leadership, Arca Images has produced more than 100 theatrical works, including world premieres by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Nilo Cruz and other internationally acclaimed artists. The company’s productions have been staged in Spain, France, and Mexico, showcasing its global reach and cultural impact. As an actress, her television career includes performances in well-known productions for networks such as Telemundo, where her work has reached audiences across the globe. On stage, she has delivered powerful performances in celebrated plays by authors such as Ionesco, Lorca, Cruz, González Melo, and Lagarce. In addition to her artistic achievements, Kuve holds a Master’s in Spanish, is a Doctoral Candidate in Philology, and serves as an Adjunct Professor at Florida International University, inspiring future generations of artists and scholars.

Kuve received multiple nominations for this award. Marialaura Leslie, Director, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, hailed her as “an extraordinarily talented and visionary theatre artist…(who) has established a creative and inclusive platform that bridges communities through powerful storytelling, artistic innovation and unwavering cultural integrity.” Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Rosenberg praised Kuve for significantly enriching our “cultural landscape, particularly by supporting and celebrating Latinx culture. Alexa's work demonstrates the power of theater to bridge cultural divides and create a more inclusive and vibrant community.”