CFCArts Youth Theatre to Present ANNIE JR. This Month

Join Central Florida Community Arts’ Youth Theatre for a supersized production of “Annie Jr.” featuring local young actors! Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite her next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. At CFCArts, the stage becomes bustling “NYC,” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life” will knock socks off when presented with the energy of a cast of dozens upon dozens of “Little Girls.”

The CFCArts Youth Theatre Programs are designed to train and educate young performers, from age four through 12th grade, in the performing arts. The CFCArts Youth Theatre has grown into an artistic community where each young performer is given the tools needed to become a successful, confident artist and the means to carry those skills throughout life.

Event Details:

Dates and Times:

November 8 at 6:30 p.m.

November 9 at 3 p.m.

November 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Trinity Preparatory School Auditorium (5700 Trinity Prep Ln., Winter Park, FL)

Tickets: Starting at $10. Available online at http://www.CFCArts.com/Events or by calling (407) 937-1800 x701. Special Offer: Groups of 8 or more can save 20% on select seats.

