BWW Interview: C. Neil Parsons and Zara Lawler of THE FLUTE ON ITS FEET at Orlando Fringe

In THE FLUTE ON ITS FEET at the Orlando Fringe, Zara Lawler plays the flute while dancing with C. Neil Parsons, even going upside-down and on wheels!

In a special Fringe edition of "Clarissa Moon Talks to the Stars," I talked with Lawler and Parsons about the inspiration for the show, multitasking, and more!

The Orlando Fringe ends May 27. For more information, visit orlandofringe.org.





