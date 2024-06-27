BLUE MAN GROUP to Return to Orlando at ICON Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blue Man Group will return to Orlando with a new home at ICON Park - the 20-acre destination in the heart of Orlando's entertainment district.



Blue Man Group wrapped up a successful 14-year run in Orlando in 2021 during COVID, taking a three-year hiatus to determine the right time, place, and concept to return to one of the most-visited destinations in the U.S.



“There is no greater world stage than Orlando for exciting family fun, making it a natural choice as a home base for Blue Man Group,” said Jack Kenn, Managing Director of Blue Man Group. “Our fans are eager for the Blue Men to be part of their Orlando vacations, and our creative team is thrilled to create a new type of experience that is even more immersive and personalized to Orlando.”



A new 500-seat theatre will be located at ICON Park's Universal Boulevard entrance. The new theater will be specifically designed to accommodate Blue Man Group's multi-sensory performance, equipped with state-of-the-art acoustics, lighting and video capabilities to create a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for the audience.



Blue Man Group's future location at ICON Park is currently in the development planning stage and approval process, with the goal of opening late 2024.

