Andrea Bocelli Comes to the Kravis Center Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli announced that his 2025 North American tour datesinclude a return to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, presented by the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. The Sunrise date will once again honor Valentine’s Day.

Tickets for Andrea Bocelli will go on sale to Kravis Center members starting on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. On Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m. the public will have access to purchase tickets. Tickets will be available online at kravis.org or by calling (561) 832-7469 during regular box office hours Monday through Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m.

For information on becoming a Kravis Center member, please visit kravis.org/membership or call (561) 651-4320.

Please visit www.andreabocelli.com/tickets for more info.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s beloved repertoire, including music to celebrate Valentine’s in February. All newly announced dates will feature selections from his uplifting solo album Believe, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, and famed love songs.

2024 officially marks 30 years of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic career. To commemorate his 30th anniversary, Bocelli is set to release a new Duets album on October 25th via Decca Records / Sugar Music, featuring a variety of Bocelli’s most beloved collaborations with Ed SHeeran, Celine Dion, and Luciano Pavarotti, among others, as well as newly recorded tracks with Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Karol G, and more. The celebration will continue throughout the fall with the release of his concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which chronicles Bocelli’s three-day July concert event in Italy, in theaters this November.

As one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry and revered by fans internationally, Andrea Bocelli has been entertaining audiences for 30 years, counting nearly 90 million records sold worldwide. In addition to his sold-out arena-sized concert events and record-breaking live-streams, Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





Comments