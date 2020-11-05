VIDEO: Sneak Peek of 'All That's Known' From Capitol City Theater's SPRING AWAKENING

The production is now running through November 7th.

Capitol City Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska recently opened a live-streamed production of Spring Awakening, now running through November 7th.

Under the Artistic and Music Direction of Jamie Webb, with a livestream directed and produced by Michael Lecher, this talented cast of Lincoln locals rocks their way through this landmark musical of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll.

The cast, led by James L Booker III, a recording artist, offers dynamic vocals as Melchior and Lauren Laass as Wendla takes on the role with a wide eyed enthusiasm and naivety of a young woman coming of age. Cullen Wiley as Moritz pushes the story's narrative forward with a genuinely fresh take on a show favorite, while the powerful vocals of the ensemble support the overall performance.

The live-stream utilizes 6 different fixed camera positions to not only capture the whole stage, but ensure a dynamic feel for the audience. Tickets are available at

www.CapitolCity.Live/tickets. Save $5 with code C-BWAY!

