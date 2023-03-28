Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

True Tickets Partners With Omaha Performing Arts

The implementation of digital ticketing comes at an optimum time as O-pa moves through an exciting season.

Mar. 28, 2023  
True Tickets Partners With Omaha Performing Arts

Digital ticketing platform True Tickets today announced its partnership with Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) as the official digital ticket delivery partner. With seamless integration into the Tessitura Network's CRM system, True Tickets offers secure, contactless digital ticketing and control over how each ticket is transacted and managed from the time it's purchased to the moment it's scanned before the event.

O-pa has grown to become the largest arts institution in Nebraska, having had over 5 million visitors to its venues since its inception in 2005. Currently, the vibrant arts and entertainment experience includes the Holland Performing Arts Center and Orpheum Theater. Its third venue, Steelhouse Omaha, will open May 12, 2023. Each year O-pa hosts more than 500 events in its facilities and presents world-renowned artists and productions in touring Broadway, jazz, dance, concerts, family shows and more, generating $48M in annual economic impact, and an expected $61M with the addition of Steelhouse.

The implementation of digital ticketing comes at an optimum time as O-pa moves through an exciting season that features Tony-nominated Best Musical Disney's Frozen as well as performances by iconic artists Buddy Guy, Third Eye Blind, and ZZ Top, among many other exciting events.

"Ensuring a hassle-free, easy, and efficient ticketing process is a top priority, which is why we're excited to launch our partnership with True Tickets," said Ashley Voorhees, Associate VP, Administrative Services, O-pa. "We look forward to the upgrades and features True Tickets provides and in turn, improving the patron experience."

The partnership announcement arrives just after True Tickets unveiled rules-based ticket sharing, a best-in-class solution that empowers event organizers to create and assign rules related to the sharing of digital tickets. The feature creates a chain of custody for each ticket, making enforcement of terms and conditions much easier.

"True Tickets is honored to be a part of such an essential hub to Omaha arts and culture. Its venues consistently rank among the top venues in the country and world, and we admire how the organization aims to reach all parts of the community," said Ken Lesnik, Head of Business Development, True Tickets. "Our solution will make this season extra special through delivering not only transparency and security, but also a level of efficiency for both venue and visitor alike."



THE WORLD GOES ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre Photo
THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre
The award-winning TADA Theatre continues its fantastic fifteenth season with The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb.
ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Centers 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Ser Photo
ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series
Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, and The Cher Show will make up the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $205 and include Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek: The Musical. Broadway subscribers also get first access to The Cher Show shows as a “package add-ons.”
Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line Up Photo
Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line Up
The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the titles to be produced during their 99th season, which will run from August 2023 through June 2024.
Review: DREAMGIRLS at Omaha Community Playhouse Photo
Review: DREAMGIRLS at Omaha Community Playhouse
What did our critic think of DREAMGIRLS at Omaha Community Playhouse?

More Hot Stories For You


THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA TheatreTHE WORLD GOES 'ROUND: THE SONGS OF KANDER AND EBB Announced At TADA Theatre
March 23, 2023

The award-winning TADA Theatre continues its fantastic fifteenth season with The World Goes 'Round: The Songs of Kander and Ebb.
One of the World's Top Cirque Troupes Brings Jaw-Dropping Feats and Hilarious Antics to Lincoln!
March 16, 2023

Direct from Quebec, Cirque Alfonse’s Animal, A Farm Story finds one of the world’s top cirque troupes leading young and old on a journey to a reinvented land. The cattle-shed is crazy and the barn is upside down in a show that’s fun for all ages! A gentleman-farmer surrounds himself with crazy creatures: the chickens have teeth, the ducks are very naughty, and the cows run amok. 
ALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway SeriesALADDIN, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced For Lied Center's 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series
March 16, 2023

Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Shrek, and The Cher Show will make up the 2023-2024 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! Five-show Broadway packages start at just $205 and include Les Misérables, Disney's Aladdin, Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek: The Musical. Broadway subscribers also get first access to The Cher Show shows as a “package add-ons.”
Omaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line UpOmaha Community Playhouse Announces Season 99 Line Up
March 15, 2023

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) has announced the titles to be produced during their 99th season, which will run from August 2023 through June 2024.
THE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Lincoln This MonthTHE BOOK OF MORMON Returns to Lincoln This Month
March 10, 2023

Back by popular demand, THE BOOK OF MORMON, which played a record-breaking run in 2018, returns to Lincoln for a limited engagement March 24-26, 2023 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
share