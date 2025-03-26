The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain Comes to Lied Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will be at the Lied on Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30pm. The Ukes have played sold-out shows all over the world, including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House, The Royal Albert Hall and many more.

About the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

Created in 1985 by Kitty Lux and George Hinchliffe, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain is a group of all-singing, all-strumming Ukulele players, using instruments bought with loose change, which believes that all genres of music are available for reinterpretation, as long as they are played on the Ukulele.

A concert by the Ukulele Orchestra is a funny, virtuosic, twanging, awesome, foot-stomping obituary of rock-n-roll and melodious light entertainment featuring only the “bonsai guitar” and a menagerie of voices in a collision of post-punk performance and toe-tapping oldies. There are no drums, pianos, backing tracks or banjos, no pitch shifters or electronic trickery. Only an astonishing revelation of the rich palette of orchestration afforded by ukuleles and singing.

Going from Tchaikovsky to AC/DC via The Cranberries and Spaghetti Western soundtracks, the Orchestra takes us on “a world tour with only hand luggage” and gives the listener “One Plucking Thing After Another”. Using instruments small and large, in high and low registers, whether playing intricate melodies, simple tunes, or complex chords, and sitting in chamber group format dressed in formal evening wear, the Orchestra uses the limitations of the instrument to create a musical freedom as it reveals unsuspected musical insights.

Both the beauty and vacuity of popular and highbrow music are highlighted, the pompous and the trivial, the moving and the amusing. Sometimes a foolish song can touch an audience more than high art; sometimes music which takes itself too seriously is revealed to be hilarious.

In-person and live webcast tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

