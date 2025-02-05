The Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Orchestras Comes To Lincoln This February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Academy of St Martin in the Fields will perform at the Lied Center on Wednesday, February 19 at 7:30pm. Renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretations of the world's greatest orchestral music, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields is one of the world's finest chamber orchestras.

Founded in 1958 by Sir Neville Marriner, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields has evolved into a musical powerhouse, an orchestra renowned across the world for the sharing of joyful, inspiring performances. The orchestra is joined by Bruce Liu, first prize winner of the 18th Chopin Piano Competition, for Shostakovich's witty and brilliant Piano Concerto No. 1.

Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

About Academy of St Martin in the Fields

Formed by Sir Neville Marriner in 1958 from a group of leading London musicians, the ASMF gave its first performance in its namesake church in November 1959. Through unrivalled live performances and a vast recording output – highlights of which include the 1969 bestseller Vivaldi's Four Seasons and the soundtrack to the Oscar-winning film Amadeus – the orchestra gained an enviable international reputation for its distinctive, polished and refined sound. With over 500 releases in a much-vaunted discography and a comprehensive international touring program, the name and sound of the ASMF is known and loved by classical audiences throughout the world.

Today the orchestra is led by Music Director and virtuoso violinist Joshua Bell, retaining the collegiate spirit and flexibility of the original small, conductor-less ensemble which is an ASMF hallmark. Under Bell's direction, and with the support of Leader/ Director Tomo Keller, ASMF continues to push the boundaries of player-directed performance to new heights, presenting symphonic repertoire and chamber music on a grand scale at prestigious venues around the globe.

Busy recent seasons have already included a tour of Australia with Music Director Joshua Bell, a live screening of Amadeus at the Royal Albert Hall, a tour of Germany with Beatrice Rana and Adam Fischer, appearances in Spain with Julia Fischer & Tomo Keller, multiple visits to the US with our Chamber Ensemble, and a tour of UK Cathedrals to come.

Marriner 100 in April 2024, forms the centerpiece of our season in a series of special concerts and events to celebrate the life and legacy of our founder, Sir Neville Marriner, in his centenary year. At the heart of the festivities will be four UK concert performances each at a significant venue in Marriner's musical life and showcasing the versatility and musical excellence of ASMF. The season is inspired by Sir Neville's entrepreneurial spirit, and the many ways in which his musical achievements continue to influence the orchestra today and into its future.

The ASMF continues its dedication to Social Purpose, taking the player-directed essence of the ensemble and working with communities across London and beyond to increase wellbeing, connectedness, and autonomy. This includes work with schools, people experiencing homelessness, and supporting the next generation of orchestral musicians through collaborations with Southbank Sinfonia.

About Bruce Liu, Pianist

First prize winner of the 18th Chopin Piano Competition 2021 in Warsaw, Bruce Liu's “playing of breathtaking beauty” (BBC Music Magazine) has secured his reputation as one of the most exciting talents of his generation and contributed to a “rock-star status in the classical music world” (The Globe and Mail).

Highlights of Bruce Liu's 2023/24 season include international tours with the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich and Paavo Järvi, the Philharmonia Orchestra and Santtu-Matias Rouvali, and the Warsaw Philharmonic and Andrey Boreyko, as well as the Münchener Kammerorchester in a play-direct program. Furthermore, he makes anticipated debuts with the New York Philharmonic, Finnish Radio Symphony, Danish National Symphony, Gothenburg Symphony and Singapore Symphony Orchestras. He works regularly with many of today's most distinguished conductors such as Gustavo Gimeno, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Gianandrea Noseda, Rafael Payare, Vasily Petrenko, Jukka-Pekka Saraste, Lahav Shani and Dalia Stasevska.

Bruce Liu has performed globally with major orchestras including the Wiener Symphoniker, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Rotterdam Philharmonic, Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, The Philadelphia Orchestra, Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and NHK Symphony Orchestra.

As an active recitalist, he appears at major concert halls such as the Carnegie Hall, Wiener Konzerthaus, BOZAR Brussels and Tokyo Opera City, and makes his solo recital debuts in the 2023/24 season at the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, Philharmonie de Paris, Wigmore Hall London, Alte Oper Frankfurt, Kölner Philharmonie and Chicago Symphony Center.

Having been a regular guest at the Rheingau Musik Festival since 2022, Liu will return in summer 2024 to feature in a series of wide-ranging events. In recent years, he has appeared at La Roque-d'Anthéron, Verbier, Klavier-Festival Ruhr, Edinburgh International, Gstaad Menuhin and Tanglewood Music Festivals.

An exclusive recording artist with Deutsche Grammophon, Liu's highly anticipated debut studio album “Waves” spanning two centuries of French keyboard music (Rameau, Ravel, Alkan) will be released in November 2023. His first album featuring the winning performances from the Chopin International Piano Competition received international acclaim including the Critics' choice, Editor's choice, and “Best Classical Albums of 2021” from the Gramophone Magazine.

Bruce Liu studied with Richard Raymond and Dang Thai Son. Born in Paris to Chinese parents and brought up in Montréal, Liu's phenomenal artistry has been shaped by his multi-cultural heritage: European refinement, North American dynamism and the long tradition of Chinese culture.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org

Comments