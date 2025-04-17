Take3 Comes to the Lied Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Take3 will perform at the Lied Center on Sunday, May 4 at 4:00pm. Where ROCK meets BACH, featuring the music of popular artists, including The Beatles, Billy Joel, Elvis, Neil Diamond, Imagine Dragons, and crowd favorites, “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Hallelujah,” “Game of Thrones.” “Stand by Me,” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Featuring musicians trained at the world’s top conservatories, this unique trio of violin, cello, and piano brings together the power and energy of rock music with the sophistication and beauty of classical Bach.

Tickets are available now online, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

TAKE3 was created by violinist/vocalist, Lindsay Deutsch, Yanni's featured violin soloist, with whom she has toured throughout most of the 7 continents. Ms. Deutsch began her career as a classical soloist, performing concerti with symphony orchestras around the country. Her performance of Astor Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra conducted by Jeffrey Kahane, was selected for NPR’s Symphony Cast Program. Ms. Deutsch has become an ambassador for the Violins of Hope project, performing on violins saved in the Holocaust in venues around the country, including the Soraya center in Los Angeles and with the Livermore Symphony in San Francisco. Ms. Deutsch can be heard throughout Netflix’s popular show, The Witcher and the Hulu series All About Pam. Her performances on these Sony soundtracks reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts and received millions of streams worldwide.

